Seahawk defensive lineman Michael Bennett sat during the national anthem prior to the team’s preseason opener against the Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday night.

While the rest of the team continued its routine of last season of standing with locked arms along the sideline Bennett sat on a bench with a towel draped over his shoulder pads.

After the anthem finished he stood up and joined the rest of his defensive teammates.

The move came a day after former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch sat during the anthem before Oakland’s game against Arizona.

Bennett has been particularly outspoken about social issues and is writing a book titled “How to Make White People Uncomfortable.” Bennett also recently appeared at a fundraiser for Seattle woman Charleena Lyles, who was killed in a police shooting in June.

Bennett has also shown consistent support for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sat and then kneeled during the anthem throughout last season.

Bennett recently said “of course he’s being blackballed” in regards to the fact that Kaepernick has not signed with an NFL team.

Kaeperenick had a visit with the Seahawks in May and Bennett said later he wished the Seahawks had signed him.