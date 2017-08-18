Michael Bennett again sat for the anthem prior to Friday's game but this time had at least some symbolic company.

As he had said he would, Seahawk defensive lineman Michael Bennett again sat during the national anthem prior to Seattle’s preseason game against the Vikings Friday night at CenturyLink Field.

But this time he was joined at least symbolically by center Justin Britt, who stood next to Bennett with his hand on Bennett’s shoulders, and cornerback Jeremy Lane standing in front of Bennett with his back to the field.

And as the anthem ended, teammates Cliff Avril and Frank Clark broke from the rest of the team — standing with arms locked on the sidelines — to then sit by Bennett on the bench. Avril is one of Bennett’s closest friends on the team.

Britt, a fourth-year player from Missouri, then hugged Bennett as the anthem ended and Bennett stood up.

Bennett had been introduced first when the team introduced its defensive starters prior to the game and then stood near the entrance to the tunnel greeting each of the other players as they were introduced.

Bennett also sat for the anthem before last Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Carson, Calif. and said afterward he planned to sit for the entire season to draw attention to social injustice and other similar causes.

Teammates had said the team might come up with a way to support Bennett and also turn his actions into something of a teamwide stand.

“We are going to have a conversation here shortly and again, we try to do things as a team and as a family,” receiver Doug Baldwin said Tuesday. “We will see how we can support Mike in this situation.”

Carroll was intentionally vague when asked on Thursday what that stance would be.

“We have,” he said. “Wait and see.”

Last year, the Seahawks decided to stand on the sideline with locked arms as a team gesture after some players considered sitting for the anthem before the season opener against Miami. That came after Lane sat for the anthem in the final preseason game against the Raiders — Lane did not sit again for the anthem the rest of the season.