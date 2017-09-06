Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett said he was assaulted by Las Vegas police and is considering filing a federal civil-rights lawsuit.

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett wrote via Twitter on Wednesday morning that he was the victim of excessive force from Las Vegas police while attending the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight Aug. 26, saying he was held at gunpoint and assaulted while on the ground.

In a separate press release, it was announced that Bennett has retained Oakland civil-rights attorney John Burris and is considering legal options, including filing a federal civil-rights lawsuit.

Burris wrote that he is calling on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to release the names of the officers involved as well as “body camera videos of the incident.”

A press release stated that “Bennett had been walking to his hotel when he heard gun fire, and when he ran for safety he was assaulted by two officers, one of whom held a gun to his head and told him he would ‘blow (his) (expletive) head off.’ Another jammed his knee into Bennett’s back so hard it was difficult for him to breathe.”

The thought-to-be gunshots turned out to be velvet rope stands falling over, police said, according to the Associated Press.

Bennett wrote on Twitter that it was only after he was recognized that he was released “without any legitimate justification for the Officers’ abusive conduct.”

Bennett further wrote that the use of force was “unbearable” and that he thought he was going to die “for no other reason than I am Black and my skin color is somehow a threat.”

Bennett has been increasingly active and vocal on social issues, including sitting during the national anthem before all four Seahawks exhibition games this preseason, an action he said he will continue.

In his Twitter message, Bennett wrote he is sitting during the anthem because “equality doesn’t live in this country.”

Bennett’s brother, Martellus, later wrote a response via Twitter and Instagram, saying that the call from his brother that night “was a scary one.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last year became the first NFL player to sit during the national anthem, weighed in with his support for Bennett in a tweet, writing: “This violation that happened against my Brother Michael Bennett is disgusting and unjust. I stand with Michael and I stand with the people.”

TMZ obtained footage of the arrest, embedded below.

Warning: Graphic language

Warning: Graphic language in tweet