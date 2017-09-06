Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett said he was assaulted by Las Vegas police on Aug. 26 and is considering filing a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett wrote via Twitter Wednesday morning that he was the victim of excessive force from police in Las Vegas while attending the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26, saying he was held at gunpoint and assaulted while on the ground.

In a separate press release it was announced that Bennett has retained Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris and is considering all legal options including filing a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Burris wrote that he is calling on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to release the names of the officers involved as well as “body camera videos of the incident.”

A press release stated that “Bennett had been walking to his hotel when he heard gun fire, and when he ran for safety he was assaulted by two officers, one of whom held a gun to his head and told him he would ‘blow (his) (expletive) head off.’ Another jammed his knee into Bennett’s back so hard it was difficult for him to breathe.”

Bennett wrote on Twitter that it was only after he was recognized that he was released “without any legitimate justification for the Officers’ abusive conduct.”

Bennett further wrote that the use of force was “unbearable” and that he thought he was going to die “for no other reason than I am Black and my skin color is somehow a threat.”

Bennett has been increasingly active and vocal on social issues including sitting during the national anthem before all four Seahawks’ exhibition games this season, something he said he will continue.

In his Twitter message Bennett wrote he is sitting because “equality doesn’t live in this country.”

Warning: Graphic language in tweet