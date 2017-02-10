Seahawk defensive lineman Michael Bennett has decided not to make a planned trip of NFL players to Israel next week, apparently over concerns of human rights abuses in that country.

Seahawk defensive end Michael Bennett, who was scheduled to be one of 11 NFL players to visit Israel next week as part of a goodwill tour sponsored by the Israeli government, has decided not to make the trip, citing concerns over the country’s human rights abuses and denial of Palestinian rights.

Bennett made the announcement on Twitter Thursday and a press release Friday detailed that his decision “to pull out of the delegation comes on the heels of an open letter by renowned musicians, artists and social justice advocates released yesterday (Thursday) asking the NFL players to consider withdrawing from the delegation given Israel’s track record of human rights abuses.’’

The letter, according to the press release, urged the players “to consider the political ramifications of attending the trip, drawing connections between the struggles faced by Black and Brown communities in the U.S., and Palestinian, Eritrean and Sudanese communities in Israel/Palestine.’’

Bennett’s brother Martellus has also pulled out of the trip, according to a press release.

Martellus Bennett also is one of six members of the New England Patriots who have announced they will not make the annual trip to the White House to honor the reigning Super Bowl champion.

A press release announcing that the Bennett brothers will not make the Israel trip notes that United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “are known for their close relationship.’’

Seahawk Cliff Avril, a close friend of Michael and Martellus Bennett, is also among those listed as part of the NFL delegation to Israel. It’s unclear if he will still make the trip, which is sponsored by the country’s Ministry for Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy in cooperation with the Tourism Ministry.

In a statement announcing the trip, Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy Gilad Erdan said: “I see great importance in the arrival of this delegation of NFL stars to Israel. I have no doubt that their visit will be a powerful experience for them and I hope that, through their visit, they will get a balanced picture of Israel, the opposite from the false incitement campaign that is being waged against Israel around the world. I hope that the players will present the beautiful face of Israel to their tens of millions of fans in the United States.’’

The trip will reportedly include visits to the Rambam hospital in Haifa, the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem and the Black Hebrew community in the southern city of Dimona.

Other players listed as part of the delegation are Miami tight end Delanie Walker, Eagles linebacker Michael Kendricks, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan, Miami receiver Kenny Stills, Arizona defensive lineman Calais Campbell, San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde, Oakland defensive tackle Dan Williams, Denver running back Justin Forsett, who began his career in Seattle and played for the Seahawks from 2008-11, and ESPN commentator and former linebacker Kirk Morrison.

The trip is also scheduled to include an exhibition game featuring the NFL delegation and players from the Israeli Football Association on Feb. 18 in Jerusalem.