Seahawk Michael Bennett stepped up his attack on ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith with a lengthy statement on Twitter Thursday.

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to defend himself further against comments made the day before by ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, a move that may only escalate the apparently quickly-growing feud between the two.

On Wednesday, Smith devoted a commentary on the ESPN show First Take to criticize Bennett for his public support of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, noting that while Kaepernick has drawn attention for protests and social work he didn’t vote in the 2016 election.

Smith called it “shocking” that Kaepernick revealed that he had not voted and said “the usually conscientious Bennett failed to take that into consideration” when praising Kaepnerick this week during an interview on ESPN 710 Seattle, an interview in which Bennett also said Seattle would be the “perfect place” for Kaepernick to resume his football career.

Smith asked of Bennett “what in the hell has happened to you” to praise Kaepernick and said that the real praise should be heaped on civil rights leaders of the past who helped African Americans get registered to vote in the South.

Smith said Bennett needed to remember those heroes “and not just the ones you happen to be pretty damn cool with.”

Bennett initially took to Twitter Wednesday to defend himself saying in part: “You weak for what you did today you could have called me on the phone and we could talked like men.”

Smith on Thursday said he didn’t feel the need to call Bennett “because I didn’t think I said anything offensive.”

Bennett then fired back Thursday afternoon with a Tweet that included a lengthy statement aimed at Smith.

Bennett wrote that he realized that responding would only draw more attention to Smith but that “you are spreading so much ignorance that it’s hard to be silent” and that “we’re stepping out on our platform to make a real, substantial impact, while you play the clown.”

Bennett recounted some of his off-field works and asked Smith to join in his efforts.

“Please be a better person other than someone who is just all talk and no action,” Bennett wrote.