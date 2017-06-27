Seahawk Michael Bennett announced his latest off-field cause on Tuesday.

Two days after Michael Bennett and his brother Martellus were honored at the 2017 BWT Awards for their community work off the football field, the Seahawk defensive end announced yet another unique initiative.

Tuesday, Bennett and his wife Pele announced they have partnered with iamtheCode to help get 100 girls into S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs.

Said Bennett in a statement: “I am truly excited to help these girls in Africa to learn how to code and gain technical skills through iamtheCODE. My wife Pele and I are very proud to support the building of solid tech training pipelines in communities in Africa.”

And added Pele Bennett: “Michael and I value deeply that the education of girls in marginalised and deprived communities is being taken care of and highlighted by the iamtheCODE initiative.”

iamtheCODE bills itself as the “first African-led Global movement to mobilise Gov- Business and Investors to advance #STEM education by enabling 1 (million) women and girls coders by 2030.’’

Bennett further Tweeted: “I’m excited to partner with @i_amthecode to keep pushing women’s equality domestically n overseas by creating more steam programs in Africa.’’

Bennett has already announced that he will donate all earnings from endorsements this season to organizations that help rebuild minority communities and also aid women of color.

Said Bennett in a statement: “I was inspired by Chance the Rapper to ‘think bigger’ when he pledged one million dollars to Chicago kids and their school system. So, I’ll be joining him by investing in the future of our youth. The system is failing our kids, and it will be up to the community and our leaders to help keep the hope alive by focusing on improving our education system and the future of our kids. Any company that decides to invest in me, just know that you’ll be investing in opportunities and providing inspiration for these families — many who feel unnoticed or go unmentioned.”

Over the weekend Michael and Martellus Bennett won the Shine A Light Award presented by My Black Is Beautiful at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Among reasons cited for Bennett winning the award is his foundation which aims to raise awareness of childhood obesity and help feed children in underprivileged communities.