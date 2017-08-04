Former Seahawk Kenny Easley was presented with his gold jacket as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies Friday night.

CANTON, Ohio — The speech and official enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame comes on Saturday for legendary Seahawks safety Kenny Easley.

But the way Easley reacted it’s possible that getting his gold jacket on Friday night — signifying inclusion into the special fraternity — won’t be easy to top.

Easley and the six other inductees were presented with the jackets in a ceremony at the Canton Civic Center — Easley’s son, Kendrick, did the honors in slipping the gold jacket onto his father.

“I tell you one thing — I might need to get another one because I’m going to wear this one out,” Easley said in an NFL Network interview that was played to the audience shortly after his presentation.

Easley was voted into the Hall in February as a Senior Committee nominee 30 years after he retired as a member of the Seahawks, for whom he played from 1981-87.

But Easley, 59, said he was just glad the moment happened at all.

“Hey look, it doesn’t matter how long you wait,” Easley said. “Once you have it, you have it for life — that’s all that matters.”

Easley is now one of 310 members of the Hall and one of four who played his entire career with the Seahawks — the other three are left tackle Walter Jones, receiver Steve Largent and defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy.

Jones and Largent were each among the returning Hall of Famers who were introduced before the new inductees and then formed the so-called “gauntlet” that the new members walk through on their way to the main stage.

Kennedy, who died in May, was honored early in the ceremony with his picture shown on big screens around the arena (as were several others who passed away in the last year). A handful of Hall of Famers also wore buttons with Kennedy’s jersey number 96 including Jones, Joe Greene, Bruce Smith, Willie Roaf, Chris Doleman and Fred Dean.

Easley and the rest of the inductees will take part in a parade Saturday morning and then will be officially enshrined Saturday night in a ceremony that begins at 4 p.m. Pacific Coast time.

Easley will be the first to speak. He will be presented by by Tommy Rhodes, his football coach at Oscar F. Smith High School in Chesapeake, Va.

