The father of Seahawk Germain Ifedi has been stuck at his job at the airport in Houston due to flooding in that city.

Germain Ifedi said he hopes his constant calls don’t become annoying to his family.

But from roughly 2,300 miles away, calling is the only way Ifedi can make sure everything is going okay with his father, mother and a brother who still live in the family home in Houston in which he grew up.

“Taking it a day at a time keeping updated and trying to stay in contact with my family,’’ said Ifedi, who grew up in southwest Houston, an area that has been hit with historic rain and flooding over the last day or so. “They know I’m worried and they know I’m calling right when I get out of practice and right when I go to practice. Just hoping to get through this week and let this thing pass.’’

Ifedi said that so far his house has been spared.

“My neighborhood, the water is just still on the street,’’ said Ifedi, Seattle’s starting right tackle and first-round pick in 2016 out of Teas A&M. “Hasn’t gone under the door. But a few other people who live in the suburbs, that’s where it’s more prone to flooding.’’

That doesn’t mean Ifedi’s family hasn’t been impacted.

His father, Ben, works for United Airlines at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and for the moment is staying overnight there.

The airport was not open as of Monday afternoon but Ifedi said his father and many other employees are staying at the airport due to flooding in the roads.

“He went in to work sometime over the weekend and he has kind of had to stay there,’’ Ifedi said.

Ifedi said airline employees are either sleeping on the floor or at nearby hotels or in planes themselves.

“It’s a good place to be all things considered,’’ he said. “At least you are safe and dry and they’ve got electricity and food and all that.’’

Ifedi is one of four children. He said his mother, father and a brother still live in Houston.

“It’s a real tough situation,’’ he said. “Everyone’s just trying to hang in there until this all clears up. No one is really worried about losing things right now. Everybody is just worried about being safe and keeping your family safe. Things can be replaced. Lives can’t.’’