Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark revealed he had an emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

A couple of mysterious social media posts over the last 24 hours had led to some inevitable curiosity about what was up with Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark.

Clark cleared things up himself with a Tweet Thursday afternoon revealing he had an emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

“Never knew that a trip to eat Korean BBQ on a beautiful day in Los Angeles would lead me to emergency Appendix removal,” Clark wrote. “God is good.”

Clark grew up in the Los Angeles area (specifically, Baldwin Park) and is presumably hanging out there during a time when the Seahawks are off (the team’s official off-season program will begin next month). A normal recovery from appendix recovery is typically stated at 2-3 weeks so this wouldn’t seem likely to impact any of Clark’s involvement in the team’s official activities.

Clark finished his second year with the team last season and had a career-high 10 sacks in 15 games.