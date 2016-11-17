Seahawk safety Earl Thomas said Thursday his memorable hit on Rob Gronkowski Sunday was due in part to an enhanced sense of trust in himself.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas said he doesn’t really know New England tight end Rob Gronkowski.

But the two figure to be forever linked thanks to a play in Seattle’s 31-24 win over the Patriots as well as a Twitter interaction a couple days later.

Gronkowski was revealed to have reportedly suffered a punctured lung when he took a hard hit from Thomas in the second quarter. Gronkowski sat out five plays but then returned to play the rest of the game.

“It was a very gutsy performance,’’ Thomas said Thursday. “Broke one of his (lung) pieces ad you are still playing the game? You can tell he really loves it. I don’t think a regular person would do it. So I think he’s a very, very tough guy.’’

Thomas took to Twitter on Tuesday to say he had “nothing but respect for Gronk. One of the best I’ve lined up against. Hoping to see him back on the field sooner than later.’’

Later that night, Gronkowski responded “the respect is mutual man, you got the best of me on that one. The grind is real, you showed the fans a real football hit.’’ Gronkowski’s Tweet had more than 27,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

“It was pretty cool,’’ Thomas said of Gronkowski’s response. “It’s a reason why he’s a really special player and a lot of people love him. He’s authentic in his approach and I respect that.’’

After the game, Thomas called the hit one of the best plays of his career.

Thursday, he elaborated that he meant that mostly in the way he read the play and was able to get in position to make the hit as much as the hit itself.

“I don’t think it’s about the hit,’’ he said. “It’s about the situation and how I was able to read it. It was Tom (Brady). He’s great quarterback, and I think I took a step in the right direction with trusting myself. That’s what I took from it.’’

That trust might have been heightened just a little bit by the return of strong safety Kam Chancellor following a four-game absence due to a groin injury.

Thomas said Kelcie McCray played well while Chancellor was gone but said “to be totally honest, “you can’t replace Kam. So if I was playing Madden, Kam would be probably 90 and McCray would be like 85.’’

Thomas said Chancellor “just added to the hope. … I think everybody’s morale was just high with him being out here with us.’’

Thomas’ hit drew praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Monday for being technically and not endangering the head of either player.

Thomas gave a revealing response when asked about Carroll’s comment.

“There’s so much power in fundamentals and what I am trying to accomplish is I am trying to be the best to ever do this thing and for the next generation when they watch tape I want them to emulate me,’’ he said. “So fundamentals, decisive moments, everything goes hand-in-hand with fundamentals.’’

Many have also marveled at the 202-pound Thomas being able to deliver such a powerful hit on a player who outweighs him by about 60 pounds.

Thomas, though, considered it all in a day’s work.

“I grew up on David and Goliath,’’ he said. “So you hear the story, so this is normal to me.’’