It was learned Friday that Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will not be fined for hugging a ref while celebrating a touchdown last Sunday at New Orleans.

One of the more interesting calls that went against the Seahawks last Sunday at New Orleans — a personal foul on Earl Thomas when he hugged official Alex Kemp after scoring a touchdown — will at least not result in any further punishment.

Some had wondered if Thomas might be at risk of a fine from the league for making contact with an official.

But it was learned Friday — the day when the NFL typically confirms information about fines — that Thomas will not be fined.

According to coach Pete Carroll, though, neither Thomas nor any other Seahawk will take that risk again.

“It was a pretty interesting moment,” Carroll said Thursday. “We’re not going to do that again. Fortunately, we kicked the ball deep (on the kickoff) and they had some problems with it so it didn’t hurt us at all. Earl got the chance to celebrate with an official for one time in his career.”

Thomas said after the game that he was “just having fun, bro” when he decided to hug Kemp as he came off the field after scoring on a 34-yard fumble recovery — his first touchdown since 2012 and the second of his career.

Teammates this week have laughed about the play as simply Thomas being himself.

“When I saw it, I was like ‘yeah that’s Earl right there,”’ said defensive end Cliff Avril. “In the heat of the game, you’re allowed to do anything, obviously he hugged the ref. When I saw it I thought it was pretty funny. He didn’t mean anything by it, he was just excited.”