While many around the NFL are raising an increasingly skeptical eye that Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin said Tuesday he thinks it’s simply the nature of the business in the league this time of year that has kept the former 49ers starter on the sidelines so far.

Baldwin spoke to reporters a day after the Seahawks announced they were signing Austin Davis as a backup quarterback and not Kaepernick after having had each in for a visit two weeks ago.

That Seattle signed the unheralded Davis instead of Kaepernick only heightened the chorus of those wondering if there is something of a league-wide conspiracy not to sign the former 49ers standout due to his social activism and decision last year to initially sit and then kneel during the national anthem.

Baldwin, who last September said he supported Kaepernick’s efforts and said he was giving thought to joining him in sitting for the anthem, said he’s sure Kaepernick’s kneeling has played a factor in some teams deciding not to pursue him.

“I can’t say it doesn’t completely to some degree,’’ Baldwin said. “But I think that’s really minor. There are 32 teams out there — not all of them really care about that.’’

Baldwin, in fact, said “I have no doubt in my mind that he is going to have a job here rather quickly.’’

So why doesn’t he have one now?

“I think it’s just the business of the NFL,’’ Baldwin said. “Right now you have a lot of young guys who are looking for opportunities. The organizations are going to give the younger quarterbacks, the young guys, the first and second look. They know what Colin can do. They know he’s a starter in this league so they are going to give every opportunity for the young guys to compete and show their talents and then whatever falls then he will get an opportunity once all this dust settles.’’

Davis participated in his second OTA (Organized Team Activity) with the Seahawks on Tuesday, wearing jersey No. 6. It was revealed that he did indeed sign for the NFL veteran minimum for a player with his experience (4-6 years), as had been rumored, getting a total of $855,000 if he makes the team, with a base salary of $775,000.

Kaepernick has disputed the idea that he wouldn’t have accepted the veteran minimum (he would have fallen in the same category as Davis), re-Tweeting two Tweets on Monday stating that money was not a factor though it has also been reported that the Seahawks never gave Kaepernick an actual offer.

Baldwin called Davis, who started eight games for the Rams in 2014 including a 28-26 win over Seattle in St. Louis “a great kid. I haven’t been able to spend much time with him but we’ll see how he does.’’

Baldwin said Seattle players considered the team’s pursuit of Kaepernick as keeping with the organization’s stance to “overturn every rock’’ to build the best roster possible.

“It was not a surprise when his name popped up,’’ Baldwin said.

But if Baldwin had any question about the team’s decision, he didn’t let on.

Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said he “surprised’’ that Kaepernick remains without a team and that “he’s definitely a great player and should have a job.’’

But Wagner likewise didn’t appear to have any questioning of Seattle’s decision to bypass Kaepernick and sign Davis.

Asked if he thinks Kaepernick is still a starting-caliber QB, Wagner said “depends on what team he goes on. If he comes to this team, obviously we’ve got our starter, so I wouldn’t be able to answer that question. But depending on the situation, I definitely think he has the ability to start. But again, that’s not really my choice.’’