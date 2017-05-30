Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin said there wasn't much reaction in the locker room to an ESPN story about the team published last week.

While there is no overall media access to the Seahawks’ first week of OTAs until Friday, receiver Doug Baldwin sat down Tuesday morning for an interview on ESPN 710 Seattle on the Brock and Salk Show prior to the team hitting the field for the first of its seven Organized Team Activities over the next two weeks.

An inevitable topic was the ESPN story last week about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks’ locker room?

What kind of reaction did the story generate in the locker room, Baldwin was asked?

“There wasn’t much, actually,” Baldwin said. “It was pretty quiet on the front.”

That’s an answer that might have been expected, as well, since the team would logically downplay the article, as foreshadowed already by earlier tweets/statements from Sherman and Michael Bennett (Sherman called it “a bunch of nonsense” and Bennett “trash.”_

Baldwin, in fact, said he “didn’t even read the entire article. I read parts of it. I didn’t have time to read the entire thing.”

Asked if a claim in the article that quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t held as accountable by coach Pete Carroll as other players, Baldwin said “I don’t know. It’s an article….” but said Carroll treats every player a little differently based on their personality, which he said is one of his strengths.

“I think Pete does a fantastic job of handling different individuals differently,” Baldwin said. “We all have our different personalities, we all act different ways. And Pete does a fantastic job of accommodating those personalities. He’s done it with me, he’s done it with of course Russ, Sherm, Marshawn (Lynch) all of us, and he does a great job of it.”

Asked if Carroll’s message can sound the same after seven years Baldwin said Carroll’s message remains consistent but said that’s a good thing.

“I’ve heard it for going on seven years now so I know what he’s going to say when he says it,” Baldwin said. “It doesn’t get lost.Don’t get me wrong — it’snot that it has the same impact. It doesn’t have the same impact because I’ve heard it. But it doesn’t get lost. The first meeting that he has he raises up the ball, says it’s all about the ball — steal it from the (other) offense and take care of it when we have it on offense. And those things don’t change and that’s one of the things I love about Pete is the consistency of his philosophy. And he’s not going to wave on that. He has a solid foundation on the way he wants to run his program, his philosophy on defense and on offense and on special teams and he sticks to that. He can be adaptable when it comes to different personalities but when it comes to his philosophy, it doesn’t change.”

And asked about a description in the story of the Seahawks’ locker room being a savage place, Baldwin said “I would say we have savages in that locker room. I don’t know if it’s a savage place. Our locker room is a very warm and inviting and welcoming place to be at. We are a big family in there. I don’t know what he means by a savage environment. We get along for the most part. But like anybody else, like any family, you have your fights, you have your disputes, you have your disagreements. But at the end of the day we are all fighting for the same thing.”