The meetings were part of Baldwin's promised "follow through'' to talk with police and other officials and seek solutions to recent issues related to law enforcement.

After the Seahawks decided to link arms during the national anthem, their way of responding to recent police shootings and other social issues, receiver Doug Baldwin said the next step was for the players to turn their public stances into future action.

“Our team is united together to have a follow through,” Baldwin said.

As part of that follow through, Baldwin and other Seahawks players met on Monday at the team’s practice facility in Renton with members of the Seattle Police Department. An SPD spokesman confirmed the meeting but said other details were not immediately available.

Baldwin had said last month that such meetings would be forthcoming.

“At this very moment, we’re scheduling a meeting with the mayor of Seattle, with police chiefs across the country, across the state I should say, and we’re discussing ways to just start discussion,” Baldwin said following the Seahawks’ season opener against Miami. “That’s the first step, is to have communication. We need to know the perspective of other people. The greatest tragedy for any human being is going through their entire lives believing the only perspective that matters is their own. We need to break down those walls and barriers and get people to see that there’s perspectives outside of their own eyes.”

After helping the Seahawks’ form their decision to link arms as part of the team’s Building Bridges Task Force, Baldwin later made a call for all 50 state attorneys general to review their policies for police training and law enforcement.

Baldwin revealed during an interview on 60 Minutes Sports set to air Tuesday at 8 p.m. that he had received death threats after initially speaking out on police-related topics.

Baldwin said after Sunday’s game against the New York Jets of the death threats that they have “been taken care of.”

Baldwin said after the team’s decision to link arms during the anthem that was motivated to take efforts further after talking with sociologist Harry Edwards.

“We know that there has to be change and progress,” Baldwin said then. “Change is inevitable, change will always happen, but you have to apply direction to change, and that’s when it’s progress. Right now what we’re doing as a team, we have a follow through. The difference between a mob and a movement is a follow through. That’s what Harry Edwards told us when he came and talked to us for three hours about the situation that’s going on in our country right now. He said the difference between a mob and a movement is a follow through. So our team is united together to have a follow through.”