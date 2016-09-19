Seahawk coach Pete Carroll said he was disappointed in penalties levied by the NFL for violating off-season practice rules and said he will have to do better to make sure his team is in compliance.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he was disappointed to hear of penalties levied by the NFL for violating off-season workout policies while also insisting the team is not trying to stray outside of compliance.

The NFL announced Monday that the Seahawks have been fined $400,000 and will lose their fifth-round pick in 2017 for violating NFL-NFLPA work rules that prohibit excessive contact in all offseason workouts. Carroll was also fined $200,000 and the Seahawks will have to forfeit their first week of OTAs (Organized Team Activities) in 2017.

It’s the third time since 2012 the Seahawks have been penalized for violations in off-season workouts and Carroll said he thought the fact Seattle has been penalized before led to harsher penalties.

“I’m really disappointed because we have worked really hard to try and do a great job,” Carroll said. “. …We practice hard around here and we always have and we have to do it right. We have made some strong efforts to do that but we are still working at it.”

The NFL’s statement said the incident occurred during an OTA on June 6, a workout that was not open to the media.

Carroll confirmed that an incident involving two players — a receiver and a defensive back — who collided and bumped heads led to the investigation which then led to the penalties. While the Seahawks had drills in that workout that included helmets, the incident occurred when players were not wearing helmets. Rules state that while helmets are permitted, no live contact is to take place.

“We had an unfortunate day — guys banged heads and that brought an issue and the league came and changed it out and they felt like we were in violation,” Carroll said. “. … A couple of young guys, they just went the wrong way at the wrong time and banged heads so that brought the focus and this is the way it came down.”

The NFL can request video of practice at any time and can also send out observers to watch in person. Carroll, though, said on the day in question there was no observer with the NFL instead reviewing the practice after being alerted of the incident, which Carroll said led to injuries for the players involved.

“They both got banged in the head pretty good, yeah,” he said.

Rules governing contact in off-season drills were made more strict in the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and the players union. The NFL’s statement noted that the rules are in place both to assure greater player safety and that no teams gain a competitive edge during a portion of the off-season when drills are officially voluntary.

The specific clause states that “voluntary off-season workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The intensity and tempo of drills should be at a level conducive to learning, with player safety as the highest priority, and not at a level where one player is in a physical contest with another player.”

Carroll noted that after the Seahawks were penalized for violating rules during a mini-camp in 2014, the team altered its plans for workouts in 2015 to practice without helmets consistently. The idea is that players will be even more careful about practicing at the appropriate speed when not wearing helmets.

“We have kind of through this with the league over six years and after the second time we made some real big changes in what we did two years ago,” he said. “Matter of fact we went to the point to control the tempo the way we thought would be really fitting. We took helmets off our guys and we didn’t practice in helmets the entire OTAs and learned a lot about how to do that, had a really good off-season, no issues at all, and we practiced eight or nine weeks last year without helmets on because we had learned how to do that well.”

Carroll pointed out that the Seahawks have kicked players out of practice if they have gotten “overzealous” and that the team also had a visit from the NFL again this year to instruct players on how to practice properly

“I’ve got to do a better job,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we are toeing the line with the standards. …It’s been over six years time that we have been working on this and I’ve just got to make sure I do a better job of this. We have to work harder to make sure we understand what everybody else is doing and just really stay within the guidelines that they thing are right.”

Due to trades and likely compensatory picks for losing unrestricted free agents in 2016, the Seahawks could still have at least seven draft picks — the regular complement — in 2017.