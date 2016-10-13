Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril says he will pledge to build a home in Haiti for every sack he makes this season.

The deeper Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril got into his NFL career, the more he felt pulled to help out Haiti, the country of his family origin.

“I just felt like I should do something for where it all started,” Avril said Wednesday.

In the off-season, Avril returned to Haiti to kick off the building of grade school classrooms in the town of La Chanm — he hopes to eventually build separate classrooms for an entire grade school.

This week, Avril — whose parents emigrated from Haiti to in the early 1980s — announced that he plans to build a house for every sack he gets this season to help restore areas hit by Hurricane Matthew.

“It’s one of the poorest countries in the world,” Avril said. “It’s nothing similar to what you expect here — from electricity to clean water to just the way they are living. Most people are still living in tents from the earthquake, and whatnot.”

Avril is working with an organization called New Story to build the houses for every sack he gets this year — he has two already. He is also working with Mission of Hope to help provide funding for immediate needs for those impacted by the hurricane.

“It took up a little bit of my time just figuring out who I wanted to work with,” Avril said Wednesday. “So many people were calling and hitting me up about working with them. But unfortunately when a disaster like this happens, a lot of these foundations, a lot of people are pocketing money instead of actually helping. So it was really all about finding the right organizations to work with. And once we did, I’m all in.”

Avril made regular trips to Haiti as a kid to visit relatives but said those stopped when he was 15 when his grandmother passed away.

The death of his father last summer, though, helped compel Avril to want to get even further in touch with his roots, which led to his humanitarian efforts in the country.

Avril said he picked La Chanm to build schools since it is a rural area about three hours north of Port-au-Prince which he said is often ignored.

“I wanted to build something outside of Port-au-Prince since that’s where all the charitable stuff is going,” he said.

Avril and former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch helped break ground on the schools during a trip last spring.

“We were there three days,” Avril said. “We were mixing cement and lining the piping and all that. It was very hard. It makes you appreciate the stuff people are doing.”

Lynch was among a group in Haiti last week for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open two of the classrooms as well as hand out backpacks and school supplies.

The hurricane hit a few days later, but Avril said the area where the schools are was not impacted.

“We’re building a classroom for each grade,” he said. “Right now we’ve got kindergarten and first grade and we’ll try to hopefully build the rest of the elementary school all the way to sixth grade in the next year and a half to two years.”

Avril is being assisted by Free The Children in the effort to build the schools.

“Marshawn is actually the person who put me in contact with Free The Children which is another foundation that goes around the world and builds schools in third world countries,” Avril said. “He put me in contact with them and he told me if I was serious that he would definitely support. He’s been all in ever since we made that connection. Actually me, him and Sherm [Richard Sherman] actually have partnered up with Beast Mode, Marshawn’s clothing company. We have an exclusive line where all the clothes that he sells from that line will go to helping finish building the schools.”

Avril, who has been in the NFL since 2008 and with the Seahawks since 2013, has worked for years to help juvenile diabetes through his foundation.

The work in Haiti, he says, is as personal as anything he has ever undertaken.

“I’ve been doing a lot of different things in Seattle, Charlotte and Jacksonville,” he said. “So I felt like it was time to take it back home, I guess in a sense.”