Cliff Avril was happy to finally make a Pro Bowl while Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is still waiting.

One man’s gratitude was another’s disappointment as news of Pro Bowl selections arrived Tuesday afternoon.

For Cliff Avril, the selections were a moment to celebrate as he got his first invite at the age of 30 after nine year in the NFL.

“I found out when everybody else found out,” Avril said Wednesday. “The Seahawks tweeted, I checked my Twitter and was like, ‘oh I finally made it in nine years.’ It was cool. I got a lot of phone calls, a lot of text messages, I’m not responding back to everyone so I’m sorry. It was cool to finally got the nod.”

Avril was one of four Seahawks to get invited, the others being defensive end Michael Bennett, linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Richard Sherman. Bennett, Wagner and Sherman have all made previous Pro Bowls leaving Avril as the only first-time invite.

Avril made it on part on the strength of 11.5 sacks, already a career high.

“There’s been years where I felt like I had a chance to make it or I should have made it or what not, but to make it at this point with so many great players on this team and to be able to get the recognition I think is pretty cool,” he said.

Eight others were alternates, including LB K.J. Wright. Wright, a sixth-year veteran, was a first alternate, but admitted Wednesday he wanted more.

“I was disappointed,” Wright said. “I gotta get one for my career. When I saw the list, I was happy for everybody. Good players, well deserving of it. I just thought I was in that conversation. I did see I was first alternate. I didn’t know that. My dad called me later on that night and said, ‘You see your first alternate?’ That kind of cheered me up.”

Wright, who entered the week 12th in the NFL in tackles, though, thought this would be the year.

“It would be cool,” he said. “I can’t deny that.”

Said Wagner: “I think K.J. definitely should have been in there. My personal opinion. He’s have a great year. He’s consistently getting better. His stats compare with anybody that’s in the Pro Bowl.”

Wright could get added later, as could any of the other seven alternates, a list that included WR Doug Baldwin, QB Russell Wilson, center Justin Britt, TE Jimmy Graham, safety Kam Chancellor, return specialist Tyler Lockett and kicker Steven Hauschka.

The game will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando, Fla. The Seahawks hope none of them will actually be playing in the game and instead preparing for the Super Bowl the following week in Houston.