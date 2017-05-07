Seahawks center Justin Britt is asking for the help of the public to locate a car he Tweeted was stolen on Sunday.
Britt’s Tweet included photos of a 2016 Chrysler 300 with a license plate beginning with the letter B and ending with 3. He Tweeted that for safety purposes he did not want to reveal the rest of the license plate.
A spokesman for the Renton Police Department did not immediately return a phone call for information Sunday night but two other reports stated that the Renton PD had confirmed that Britt had reported the call as stolen.
Britt was a second round pick in 2014 out of Missouri and is entering his fourth season with the Seahawks.
