Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt on Sunday sent out a few tweets asking for help to locate a car he said had been stolen.

Britt’s Tweet included photos of a 2016 Chrysler 300 with a license plate beginning with the letter B and ending with 3. He Tweeted that for safety purposes he did not want to reveal the rest of the license plate.

A spokesman for the Renton Police Department did not immediately return a phone call for information Sunday night but two other reports stated that the Renton PD had confirmed that Britt had reported the call as stolen.

Britt was a second round pick in 2014 out of Missouri and is entering his fourth season with the Seahawks.