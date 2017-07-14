Cardinals coach Bruce Arians detailed in his new book how the Washington State QB made it easy for the Colts to take Peyton Manning with the top pick of the 1998 NFL draft.

Three-and-out? No kidding.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, in his new book “The Quarterback Whisperer,” revealed that Washington State QB Ryan Leaf made it easy for the Colts to choose Peyton Manning with the No. 1 pick in the 1998 draft after Leaf:

a) showed up at the NFL combine overweight;

b) blew off a private meeting with Colts coaches; and

c) got scathing reviews from Pullman residents when Arians came to town and started asking about him.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Six ways to confront a friend or family member you suspect may be watching NBA Summer League.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Hells Angels cruise to huge lead in Tour de France.”

Watch your elbows

The Class A Potomac Nationals gave away 1,250 Tommy John surgery bobbleheads — a headless half-torso with a cutaway elbow.

Replacement rubber bands not included.

Err Jordans?

Ballyhooed Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball shot just 13 percent — 2 for 15 — in his Summer League debut.

“It’s gotta be the shoes,” chuckled Mars Blackmon.

Money player

Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis won $100,000 playing the state’s “Cash 5” lottery.

“Lightweight,” sniffed an SEC booster.

Checkbooks in motion

The 29 NFL teams that didn’t move will each collect $55.2 million over the next 11 years from the transplanted Rams, Chargers and Raiders, ESPN.com reported.

And you thought your moving expenses were excessive?

Talking the talk

• Washington State football coach Mike Leach, to ESPN.com, on the athleticism of 6-8, 370-pound guard Cody O’Connell: “He’s weirdly flexible.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on all that’s left to complete the Ball family circus: “Date a Kardashian.”

Pistol Offense Dept.

Bills defensive lineman Adolphus Washington was arrested Sunday for improperly carrying a concealed firearm outside the Splash Park water park in Sharonville, Ohio.

Unfortunately for Washington, it wasn’t a squirt gun.

Lawsuit of the Week

A woman who tore her ACL while riding a mechanical bull is suing a New York bar because she was allowed to ride while visibly intoxicated.

Gold-medal alibi

U.S. 400-meter runner Gil Roberts, who flunked a drug test, got it overturned after he successfully argued that the masking agent probenecid got in his system as a result of kissing his girlfriend and injesting some of her sinus-infection medicine.

“Now why didn’t I think of that?” groaned Josh Gordon, slapping his forehead.

Here come da Judge

Aaron Judge hit a Yankee rookie-record 30 home runs this season — in 301 at-bats. Compare that to the 18 career homers he hit in three seasons at Fresno State — in 594 at-bats.

Judge won the 2017 All-Star Home Run Derby with 47 — that traveled a combined 3.9 miles. He won the 2012 College Home Run Derby — with 16.

More headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “X Games dirt biker forced to make emergency landing after bird gets caught in engine.”

• In the Los Angeles Times: “NFL Films tackles challenge of making the 2016 Rams watchable.”

Spell-check time

Five players from this year’s NHL draft that writers hope never score the winning goal on deadline because their names are guaranteed to require a spelling correction the next day, from Scott Radley of the Hamilton (Ont.) Spectator:

• Andrei Altybarmakyan (Chicago)

• Eetu Makiniemi (Carolina)

• D’Artagnan Joly (Calgary)

• Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

• Jake Leschtshyn (Vegas)

Sports for $1,000, Alex

Answer: Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris crashed during a jump in March, leaving him with a broken jaw, a broken left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures, a collapsed left lung and more than a dozen broken bones in all.

Question: What do you get when you cross snowboarding with the 12 Days of Christmas?

Quote marks

• Peyton Manning, emceeing the ESPYs, vowing that Atlanta will rebound from blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl: “I want the Falcons to hear that from me now, at the beginning of the show, because I know they will stop paying attention three-quarters of the way in.”

• Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, to Canadian Press, on his catastrophic crash: “When you get injured usually it’s like, ‘Oh man, I’m so bummed, but I can’t wait until the next time I can snowboard.’ This time I was like, ‘I can’t wait until the next time I can move again or like — live.’ ”

• Drug-plagued QB Todd Marinovich, to the Palm Springs (Calif.) Desert Sun, on attempting a comeback at age 48: “My best friends weren’t betting on me, and that’s not betting on me to come back to play football, that’s on me coming back to be on the planet.”

• Packers LB Clay Matthews, to the NFL Network, on collecting 8½ of his 72½ career sacks against ex-Bear Jay Cutler: “Hopefully the next in line in Chicago will be as equally willing to help me pad my stats.”

• Mark Townsend of Big League Stew, on Royals pitcher Danny Duffy getting “randomly” drug-tested 12 times this season — one for each start he’s made: “If MLB’s drug-testing truly is random, then perhaps Duffy should consider playing the lottery.”

• Comedian Argus Hamilton, on police resorting to water cannons to repeal protesters at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany: “The rioting, looting and rock-throwing got so bad that casual passers-by assumed that Hamburg just defeated Düsseldorf.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after 44-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon signed with his 10th MLB organization, the Twins: “Not to say he has been around awhile, but some of his other teams include the Cincinnati Red Stockings, Washington Senators and Philadelphia Athletics.”

• Eric Kolenich of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, after forward Otto Porter — the Wizards’ third-best player — landed a 4-year, $106 million contract: “Upon hearing the news, Kirk Cousins spent the rest of the day practicing his fadeaway jumper.”

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on reports the Cavaliers “lowballed” GM candidate Chauncey Billups: “If you ask me, $2 million a year to pick up LeBron’s dry-cleaning and make his coffee is more than a fair salary.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on reports that LeBron James sleeps 12 hours per night: “So that’s why he wanted to go to Cleveland.”