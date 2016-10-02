Three observations from the Seahawks' 27-17 victory over the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Here are three quick thoughts from the Seahawks’ 27-17 win Sunday against the Jets:

Russell Wilson was less than 100 percent and still played his best game this season.

Wilson played with a sprained ankle, which he hurt in Week 1 against the Dolphins. And he played with a sprained knee, which he hurt last week against the 49ers. It was clear when he ran — and even on the times when he elected not to run — that he wasn’t 100 percent.

It didn’t matter, not really. Wilson played his best game of the season, regardless of how he felt physically.

He picked apart the Jets by targeting Jimmy Graham. He picked apart the Jets by going to Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse. He picked apart the Jets despite the fact his running game struggled most of the game and that Tyler Lockett didn’t play as many plays as he usually does.

Wilson threw for 309 yards, completed 72 percent of his passes and threw three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Graham, Baldwin, C.J. Spiller and Paul Richardson all made tough catches for him, but those plays all started with Wilson giving his receivers a chance. He had touch when he needed it, moved around the pocket to avoid the pass rush when he needed to, and rarely made the wrong decision.

The Seahawks struggled again to run the ball, a minor concern, but the offense has started to click.

The Russell Wilson-Jimmy Graham connection rides another day.

There were times last year when Wilson and Graham flashed; Graham had 140 yards receiving in a loss to the Panthers and 83 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. But Graham never had more than 60 yards receiving in consecutive games last season.

He had 100 yards on six catches last week. He had 113 yards against the Jets. He made the types of plays that the Seahawks need him to make: a tough one-handed catch along the sideline against a smaller cornerback, a twisting, leaping catch for 24 yards against a linebacker.

Wilson threw passes that gave Graham chances to make plays, and Graham delivered. It’s the second week in a row that’s happened, and they continue to look more comfortable playing together.

Richard Sherman showed why he’s earned his reputation as one of the game’s best.

Sherman, by his standard, struggled against Jets receiver Brandon Marshall, who Sherman shadowed around the field. Sherman got beat down the sideline for a 41-yard gain. He got beat for a 17-yard touchdown. And he got beat for a 17-yard pass down the sideline.

On that last play, Sherman was called for pass interference — a call he didn’t agree with. And on the very next play, Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tried once again to go to Marshall down the sideline, and this time Sherman stepped in front of the pass and picked it off.

Marshall is a really good receiver and gave Sherman all he could handle, but Sherman is too consistent and too savvy to keep testing. At some point, given enough opportunities, he will burn you.

That interception led to a Seahawks touchdown, which put Seattle up 24-10 in the fourth quarter. It was a huge play, and Sherman was so fired up after making it, he threw the ball hard toward his own sideline, screaming and pointing at the field.

And then, for good measure, Sherman added a second interception in the final minute.