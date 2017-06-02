Wilson unleashed his latest cleats in a Nike commercial Friday, and poked a little fun at the Seahawks' NFC West rival 49ers in the process.

Want to look like Russell Wilson? Now you can. Err, your feet can, at least.

The spot features Wilson scrambling against the 49ers in a night game at CenturyLink Field. As he jukes and spins away from tacklers, strobe lights and disco music turn the field into a skating rink as the defenders quite literally skate by.

The Nike Alpha Menace Elite cleats are now on sale for $200, and will be available Saturday at the Nike Town store in Seattle.