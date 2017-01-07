Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson played without a knee brace for the first time since spraining his MCL in Week 3 against the 49ers.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took off his knee brace Saturday.

But he didn’t necessarily take off during Saturday’s 26-6 wild-card playoff win over the Detroit Lions. He finished the game with just three carries for minus-three yards — all kneeldowns, one at the end of the first half and two at the end of the game. with minus-three yards rushing.

Of course, Wilson always says he isn’t looking to run unless he needs to and Saturday he didn’t really need to with Thomas Rawls rushing for a Seattle postseason playoff record 161 yards.

Wilson, though, felt if he’d had to run more he could have, saying he indeed felt more mobile after deciding to play without a brace on his left knee for the first time since suffering a sprained MCL in the third game of the season against the 49ers.

Wilson had suffered a high ankle sprain in the third of the first game of the year against Miami, meaning he’d worn some sort of additional protection on his knees or ankles until Saturday.

Asked if he felt more mobile, Wilson said: “definitely, a little bit for sure. I’ve been not wearing it for the past five weeks in practice, but my philosophy in terms of it and with my trainers is that we wanted to be smart and wanted to make sure we had the opportunity to make the playoffs, then cut loose.’’

Indeed, the win-or-else nature of the playoffs had many assuming Wilson would ditch the brace for the post-season and he had hinted at it during the week.

But while Wilson didn’t run much with the ball, he showed off some of his apparent new mobility when he led a little interference for Rawls, throwing a block downfield in the first half.

“I had flashbacks to my rookie year when I got a nice little block for Marshawn (Lynch),’’ Wilson said. “I saw Rawls and he cut back to the right. I wasn’t wearing the brace — I think that gave me my tenths back. So I was able to try to let Rawls get a couple extra yards and he did a great job.’’

Not that all was well for Wilson — he apologized during his press conference for having a hoarse voice saying he had been a little under the weather the last few days.

A trip to Atlanta may be the cure.