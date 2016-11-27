Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw two interceptions in a game for the first time in 19 regular-season games. Wilson took the blame, but Pete Carroll said he wasn't solely to blame.

Russell Wilson threw two interceptions for the first time in his last 19 regular-season games, dating to a win at San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2015.

Wilson took the blame, especially for what proved to be Seattle’s final offensive play when he tried to hit Tyler Lockett in the end zone on a second-and-7 play from the Tampa Bay 31 with 1:36 left in the game. Instead, the pass was intercepted by Tampa Bay’s Bradley McDougald.

“Trying to take a shot,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to go win it. The guy made a good play. I’ll take that shot 10 times out of 10, and hopefully they won’t get it next time. Got to find a way. Got to score. Time’s running out. You can’t play passive in those situations.’’

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson talks after the loss to Tampa Bay.

Wilson also threw an interception with 53 seconds left in the second quarter on a pass to Paul Richardson that was instead intercepted by Tampa Bay’s Alterraun Verner, who had decided to play in the game despite the death of his father Friday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said afterward that Richardson was also to blame.

“It’s a combination of things,’’ Carroll said. “We needed to continue coming in on the route and he (Wilson) gunned it in there kind of counting on it and it didn’t work out right. We didn’t do it as cleanly as we needed to – for the position of receiver the choice didn’t work out but we can do that better.”

K.J. Wright comes up big

The first half ended with Tampa Bay fans and coaches furious that the officials did not stop the clock after Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright tackled tight end Cameron Brate near the sideline.

In a pool report, referee Bill Vinovich said simply that Brate’s forward progress stopped before he went out of bounds, thus the clock continued to run. Tampa Bay was out of timeouts so it could not stop the clock to get its field goal unit on for an attempt from the 30.

The play was not reviewable.

Wright said after the game “we practice those situations every week, keeping guys inbounds.”

Luke Willson leaves with sprained knee

Carroll said the only new Seattle injury was suffered by tight end Luke Willson, who left in the first quarter with a sprained right knee.

Willson also suffered a sprained knee on Oct. 16 against Atlanta and had arthroscopic surgery that caused him to miss four games. But Carroll said this injury doesn’t appear related to that one.

“He got a first-degree knee sprain they said,” Carroll said. “They don’t think its bad but they are going to have to check it out and get an MRI. It’s the same knee but it’s a different issue.”

Note

• Defensive line coach Travis Jones did not make the trip due to an illness, the team announced prior to the game. Dwaine Board, the assistant defensive line coach, took over Jones’ role on the sidelines.