ATLANTA — Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson expects a busy offseason — his wife Ciara is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Wilson endured the rockiest season of his Seattle career in what was his fifth year in the NFL, a season that ended with a 36-20 divisional playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

It was one in which he was never really healthy from the second half of the first game of the season when he suffered a high ankle sprain against Miami. Later came a sprained knee ligament and an injured pectoral muscle.

But while Wilson said again Saturday that the injuries could have kept him from playing for up to five weeks or so, none will require any significant off-season attention.

“No, no, no, I’m good,’’ he said. “I felt great today. I don’t have to do anything crazy, no surgeries or anything crazy like that. Just working my tail off to get back to the top and see how far we can go.’’

And while the season did not begin or end as he would have liked, Wilson said it was an experience he wouldn’t trade.

“This year has been a blessing,’’ he said. “A tough season, obviously, with the injuries — the ankle, then the knee then the pec and all that, and still battling through it. … I’m grateful for the journey this season has brought me personally just because I’ve been able to overcome situations and continue to show that, continue to believe in that. To not miss practice, not miss a play, that matters to me.’’

That Wilson was on the upswing physically was apparent throughout as he ran as much as he has in most games this season, with 49 yards on six carries. It was also greatly needed as he was under pressure often the last three quarters.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he appreciated the way Wilson fought through his physical ailments this season.

“It took a long time for Russell to get back early in the year,’’ Carroll said. “It was a long haul, eight or nine weeks it felt like.’’