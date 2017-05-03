The Seahawks finished with five players on the NFLPA's yer-end top 50 sales list.
Quarterback Russell Wilson led five Seahawks who are on the year-end NFLPA (Nationall Football League Players Association) Top 50 Player Sales List, making Seattle the only team that had five players on the list throughout the entire fiscal year.
Wilson was sixth, and the third QB on the list behind Dallas’ Dak Prescott (2) and New England’s Tom Brady (3).
The other Seahawks on the list were Richard Sherman (24), Tyler Lockett (43), Kam Chancellor (47) and Doug Baldwin (49).
It was the first time on the top 50 year-end list for Baldwin and Lockett.
The Top 50 Player Sales List is released quarterly by the NFLPA, via its licensing and marketing arm NFL Players Inc., and is based on overall sales of all NFL player licensed products via online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees, including Fanatics, Nike, VF Imagewear, Outerstuff, Forever Collectibles, Funko, Fathead, Hallmark, McFarlane Toys, OYO Sports, FBF Originals, Wincraft and more. Licensed product categories include men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys and T-shirts, wall decals, figurines, toys, matted and framed photos, vinyl collectibles, bobbleheads, ugly sweaters, plush dolls, drinkware, socks, mobile gaming, virtual goods, holiday ornaments and novelties, among others.
Here is the list:
Top 50 Player Sales List (March 1, 2016 – Feb. 28. 2017)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
- Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
- Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
- Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
- Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
- Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
- Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
- Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
- J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
- Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
- Tony Romo, QB, Dallas Cowboys
- Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
- Khalil Mack, LB, Oakland Raiders
- Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
- Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
- Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
- Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
- Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers
- Richard Sherman, DB, Seattle Seahawks
- Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
- Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Clay Matthews, LB, Green Bay Packers
- Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
- Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
- Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
- Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
- Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
- Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
- Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Minnesota Vikings
- NaVorro Bowman, LB, San Francisco 49ers
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
- A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins
- Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
- Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
- Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
- Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
- Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
- Kam Chancellor, S Seattle Seahawks
- Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Jets
- Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
- Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears
