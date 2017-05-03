The Seahawks finished with five players on the NFLPA's yer-end top 50 sales list.

Quarterback Russell Wilson led five Seahawks who are on the year-end NFLPA (Nationall Football League Players Association) Top 50 Player Sales List, making Seattle the only team that had five players on the list throughout the entire fiscal year.

Wilson was sixth, and the third QB on the list behind Dallas’ Dak Prescott (2) and New England’s Tom Brady (3).

The other Seahawks on the list were Richard Sherman (24), Tyler Lockett (43), Kam Chancellor (47) and Doug Baldwin (49).

It was the first time on the top 50 year-end list for Baldwin and Lockett.

The Top 50 Player Sales List is released quarterly by the NFLPA, via its licensing and marketing arm NFL Players Inc., and is based on overall sales of all NFL player licensed products via online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees, including Fanatics, Nike, VF Imagewear, Outerstuff, Forever Collectibles, Funko, Fathead, Hallmark, McFarlane Toys, OYO Sports, FBF Originals, Wincraft and more. Licensed product categories include men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys and T-shirts, wall decals, figurines, toys, matted and framed photos, vinyl collectibles, bobbleheads, ugly sweaters, plush dolls, drinkware, socks, mobile gaming, virtual goods, holiday ornaments and novelties, among others.

Here is the list:

Top 50 Player Sales List (March 1, 2016 – Feb. 28. 2017)