The Seahawks finished with five players on the NFLPA's yer-end top 50 sales list.

Quarterback Russell Wilson led five Seahawks who are on the year-end NFLPA (Nationall Football League Players Association) Top 50 Player Sales List, making Seattle the only team that had five players on the list throughout the entire fiscal year.

Wilson was sixth, and the third QB on the list behind Dallas’ Dak Prescott (2) and New England’s Tom Brady (3).

The other Seahawks on the list were Richard Sherman (24), Tyler Lockett (43), Kam Chancellor (47) and Doug Baldwin (49).

It was the first time on the top 50 year-end list for Baldwin and Lockett.

The Top 50 Player Sales List is released quarterly by the NFLPA, via its licensing and marketing arm NFL Players Inc., and is based on overall sales of all NFL player licensed products via online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees, including Fanatics, Nike, VF Imagewear, Outerstuff, Forever Collectibles, Funko, Fathead, Hallmark, McFarlane Toys, OYO Sports, FBF Originals, Wincraft and more. Licensed product categories include men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys and T-shirts, wall decals, figurines, toys, matted and framed photos, vinyl collectibles, bobbleheads, ugly sweaters, plush dolls, drinkware, socks, mobile gaming, virtual goods, holiday ornaments and novelties, among others.

Here is the list:

Top 50 Player Sales List (March 1, 2016 – Feb. 28. 2017) 

  1. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
  2. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
  3. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
  4. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
  5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
  6. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
  7. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
  8. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
  9. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
  10. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
  11. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
  12. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
  13. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
  14. Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
  15. Tony Romo, QB, Dallas Cowboys
  16. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
  17. Khalil Mack, LB, Oakland Raiders
  18. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
  19. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
  20. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
  21. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
  23. Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers
  24. Richard Sherman, DB, Seattle Seahawks
  25. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
  26. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
  27. Clay Matthews, LB, Green Bay Packers
  28. Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
  29. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
  30. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
  31. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
  32. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
  33. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
  34. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  35. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Minnesota Vikings
  36. NaVorro Bowman, LB, San Francisco 49ers
  37. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
  38. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
  39. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins
  40. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
  41. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
  42. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins
  43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
  44. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
  45. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
  46. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
  47. Kam Chancellor, S Seattle Seahawks
  48. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Jets
  49. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
  50. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears

 

