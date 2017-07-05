Russell Wilson and Jake Heaps have teamed to form the Russell Wilson Passing Academy.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced Wednesday he is teaming with former Seahawks and Skyline High quarterback Jake Heaps to form the Russell Wilson Passing Academy.

Heaps, who was on the team’s practice squad last season and was on the 90-man roster for a while this year before being released in May, is listed as the director of operations and head coach of the academy.

Wilson told ESPN.com he was inspired by the famed Manning Passing Academy which he once attended and wanted to provide something year-round instead of just the one-day or weekend camps he has done in the past.

In a video posted on Twitter, Wilson said: “We’re going to have some fun together. I’m super excited to teach you guys the game of football and continue to grow in terms of playing the quarterback position. I’m super excited to partner up with my man, Jake Heaps, a guy who has played in the National Football League, a guy who has been in the meeting rooms, been in the fire.”

Wilson told ESPN.com: “Our thought process is to be able to consistently teach kids the quarterback position at a high, high level. Not just have a camp that’s a one-day camp, but also an opportunity to give training lessons, one-on-one lessons, private sessions, on-field training, the elite summer camps with some of the best kids in the country training with us. And also classroom training.”

The RWQB website lists programs varying in prices from $125 to $300 for quarterbacks ages 10-22.

Heaps, who played in college at BYU, Kansas and Miami, has also been working with Elite11.

Wilson told ESPN.com he will visit China next week “in conjunction with Nike and Alibaba” and during the trip will scout locations for possible camps in the future.