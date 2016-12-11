There have been stretches this season in which Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been unbelievable. But for any Seahawks fan watching that performance at Lambeau Field, he was borderline unbearable.

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — How do your eyes feel?

Have they recovered, or are they still searing?

My guess is that it’s the latter, which is understandable. Watching Russell Wilson Sunday was about as painful as it gets.

Never before has No. 3 looked like the team’s No. 3 QB. Never before has the Seahawks great looked so grotesque.

The city of Green Bay sits on a Lake Michigan sub-basin at the mouth of the Fox River. I say that only because if Wilson was standing in front of that body of water Sunday, he wouldn’t have been able to hit it.

The final stat line reads as follows: 22 of 39 passing, 240 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. The lone score came early in the fourth quarter, when the Packers held a 28-point lead.

There have been stretches this season in which Wilson has been unbelievable. But for any Seahawks fan watching that performance at Lambeau Field, he was borderline unbearable.

“It’s on me,” Wilson said after the 38-10 loss. “Anytime I turn the ball over, I hate that.”

It wasn’t just the turnovers, though.

In the first quarter, receiver Doug Baldwin beat his defender and looked as though he would have scored a touchdown had Wilson not overthrown him from the Packers’ 33. On his next drive, Wilson overthrew a wide open Jimmy Graham on a play that looked as though it would have put Seattle within field goal range.

What ensued were a series of unfortunate events that added up to Wilson having the worst game of his professional career. Competitive as Russell is, you have to wonder if he’s even so relieved to see 0:00.

There was the underthrow to Baldwin on a short pass in the second quarter. There was the pick at the end of the first half, when Wilson threw across his body despite the Seahawks needing just a few yards to get in field goal range.

There was toss to a heavily-covered Jermaine Kearse that went incomplete but probably should have added to his interception total. There… well, there were plenty more.

“He had a hard time tonight. He missed a couple of balls deep that he usually hits,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, adding that Wilson was perfectly healthy. “Those would have been great opportunities for us early in the game when we would’ve been able to hang with them and stay with it. It could’ve been entirely different. The thing just snowballed on them, on us, and it just turned out to be a terrible night.”

It would be disingenuous to say that Wilson was responsible for all of his turnovers. One pick came on a drop by Baldwin, another on a drop by Troymaine Pope, and another after Graham was pushed to the ground. But there was clearly something off about Wilson Sunday, and he was never able to figure it out.

Fluke night? Probably. And history suggests that he’ll rediscover his rhythm when Seattle hosts the Rams Thursday night.

However, it is somewhat concerning when the worst game of Wilson’s career came two weeks after his previous worst, when he put up a 38.8 passer rating in a 14-5 loss to the

All that said, teammates on both sides of the ball expect Wilson to return to form quickly.

“I have no question he’s going to bounce back knowing his character and the kind of person he is,” Kearse said.

Added linebacker Bobby Wagner: “He’s a warrior, he’s a dog. I expect him to bounce back like he always does.”

Chances are they’re right. The Seahawks tend to respond emphatically when people question their offense, as last week’s 40-7 win over the Panthers demonstrated.

But Wilson finding his old form Thursday night won’t be enough. The bigger issue is finding offensive consistency, which has eluded this team all season.

Sunday was the fifth time this season Seattle (8-4-1) has been held to 12 points or less, which doesn’t bode well for a team that may have to win four playoff games in order to hoist a trophy. Worse, the loss at Lambeau came against an opponent that entered the game having given up more yards per pass than any other team in the NFL.

Does the blame ever fall on one player alone? Rarely. But Wilson was right when he said this one was on him.

And now it’s on him to make it right going forward.