The Seahawks’ quarterback hasn’t been as mobile this season because of injuries, and that’s finally starting to change as he gets healthier.

The Seahawks’ running game limped along, to the most alarming extent of a season already on high alert in that department.

Their defense bent and bent, but ultimately didn’t break, standing stout after a game that seemed comfortably in hand threatened to get uncomfortably out of hand.

But in the end, with the comfort of a 31-25 victory safely in the books for Seattle, just when it looked like it was slipping away, one factor boded most favorably for the Seahawks’ future.

Namely, that quarterback Russell Wilson — maligned for one of the few times in his career, hampered by injuries much of the year — started to look like himself. For the Seahawks, that’s a sight for sore stats.

“You could just tell a little difference in him tonight, and with that, a difference in our offense,’’ running back C.J. Prosise said. “We’re really excited in what’s coming forward.”

It wasn’t a complete transformation to the Wilson of old, but close enough that it provided one of many reasons for Seattle coach Pete Carroll to be almost giddy after the victory. Part of that, no doubt, was pure relief, but a good share was watching Wilson running around with more mobility than in weeks.

All week, Carroll had been bullish about Wilson, his improving health, and his sense that the quarterback was about to bust out. And Carroll turned out to be prescient, particularly in a first half in which Wilson threw for two touchdowns — both of them to tight end Jimmy Graham — and ran (yes, ran) for another.

It was the first rushing touchdown for Wilson all season, and the first scores of any kind he’s accounted for in three games. Though the offense slowed down a bit in the second half, Wilson still finished with 20 completions in 26 attempts for 282 yards, with a quarterback rating of 137.0. Those numbers are far more in line with Wilson’s norm than what he had been producing during the most extended downturn of his career.

“I thought Russ played a terrific football game, and Bev (offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell) called a great game,’’ Carroll said. “We went after it in the throwing game tonight, and that’s the way it stayed. We felt we could go up and down the field the way we were playing. I’m really fired up by the way Russ bounced back.”

The hottest question in Seattle sports — when will Wilson be Wilson again? — got answered. Perhaps not definitively, because he’s had other games in which it seemed as if he was past his injuries (namely, vs. the Jets) only to wobble in subsequent outings.

But most encouragingly, Wilson appeared spry and nimble. It certainly wasn’t vintage Wilson when it came to mobility; for a reminder of what that looked like, all you had to do was watch Buffalo’s Tyrod Taylor scamper all over the field, eluding rushers, avoiding sacks, extending plays and generally frustrating the Seattle defense.

Yet the Seahawks will take this as the most hopeful sign in a long time that Wilson is past the worst of the variety of injuries — knee and pectoral — that have hampered him for much of the season.

He ran for a touchdown on a naked bootleg. He scrambled 8 yards for a first down. And he generally looked as good as he has, physically, all year.

“I felt great out there, normal as possible,’’ Wilson said. “I felt strong, I felt quick, I felt fast. I didn’t try to push it too much. I tried to be smart. I had one run where I got the first down and I probably could have gone a little bit further but I looked back and I said: ‘Ah, let’s go down. I’ve been in the training room too much.’ ”

Carroll said that the decision to open up the Seahawks’ attack for Wilson was made on the plane ride back from New Orleans, a game that ended with a defeat when a pass in the end zone fell incomplete.

“He felt the best he had coming out of that game,’’ Carroll said. “We had already landed and decided we were going to do it and go for it. We’d just been kind of holding back. Tonight was the first night we said, ‘Let’s let it go. Cut it loose.’ ’’

To get optimal performance from Wilson and the offense, of course, the Seahawks need to ramp up their run attack, which was abysmal on Monday. They gained just 33 yards on the ground, with 13 of it coming on one end-around by wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The tailbacks, Prosise and Christine Michael, combined for 10 yards on eight carries.

“They have a good run defense,’’ Prosise said. “If they can’t stop us through air, why not throw it? I think that’s really what it was, they couldn’t stop us throwing the ball, so why not keep doing that?”

Still, Carroll noted, “In the upcoming weeks, we need to run the football better to make something of this season. It’s no mystery. This is not the format we want, but it’s the format we have now.”

While they wait for the running attack to get ungrounded, it’s reassuring for the Seahawks to think that Wilson is regaining his health.

“He looked pretty good, man,’’ receiver Paul Richardson said. “You can see his feet are getting him around, his legs are getting him around, he’s making plays.”

Added Graham, “I don’t think he gets enough credit for how tough he is. For what he has, most guys wouldn’t be in there. He’s got so much pride, and he’s unbelievable, man. He leads by example.”

On his first touchdown, in which Wilson threaded the ball to Graham, who was being held on the play, the placement was pretty much perfect, allowing the tight end to grab it with one hand.

“There’s no way (the pass could have been better),’’ Graham said. “I knew it was great coverage, he’s holding my left arm. That’s a perfect pass. He’s my guy. It was an incredible throw. I think it was a better throw than catch.”

Richardson could see the transformation in the quarterback. “He’s getting healthier and healthier, and his confidence is going back up. You can see guys making plays around him, and he’s making plays himself. We need that as an organization.

“Whatever he had going on, health-wise, it looks pretty irrelevant when you watch him perform. It’s literally a performance, and it’s fun to watch.”