It looked like another comeback was possible for the Seahawks, but a fumble dashed those hopes. This, and other observations from a 9-3 loss to the Rams.
When quarterback Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett deep for a 53-yard gain on the first play of Seattle’s final drive, it looked like the Seahawks were going to pull another comeback out.
But on third down, deep in Rams’ territory, running back Christine Michael fumbled after catching a pass near the first down marker. The Rams recovered.
Michael threw a towel over his head on the bench, and his teammates and coaches tried to comfort him.
Michael’s mistake was the final one and the one that will last, but the loss fell on the shoulders of many. The offensive line struggled. The defense couldn’t make the game-changing play. There were penalties and miscues and miscommunications.
The Rams are a bad matchup for the Seahawks, and that played out again.
The Seahawks have scored just one touchdown in their first two games this season. They haven’t run the ball well. They don’t look in rhythm. They haven’t hit many big plays. They haven’t played close to the unit so many people expected them to be: deep, explosive, skilled.
The offensive line was a problem again.
The Rams have a great defensive line, and over the last few years, that group has been a terrible match up for the Seahawks. It was obvious again that the Seahawks’ offensive line struggled.
The Rams sacked Wilson twice, but he was under pressure most of the game. And the real issue was in the running game. The Seahawks couldn’t get anything going. Running backs had little room to work with, and their holes were few and far between.
The Seahawks have always been able to run the ball under Pete Carroll and Tom Cable. But that wasn’t the case against the Rams. The Seahawks averaged 2.8 yards per rushing play, and they finished the first quarter with negative rushing yards.
Through two games, the offensive line has been an issue, and it’s one the Seahawks need to figure out quickly.
The defense played well but didn’t make the game-altering play.
The Seahawks’ defense didn’t play poorly. They actually played pretty well. But on a day when the offense couldn’t get anything going, especially in the second half, the defense couldn’t get the big turnover to flip momentum, they couldn’t keep the Rams pinned and flip field position.
Those aren’t easy things to do, but the Seahawks needed something to happen, and it didn’t.
The Rams’ final drive was pretty emblematic: First, on third and 8, the Rams completed an 11-yard pass with DeShawn Shead in coverage. And later on that drive, on another third and long, defensive end Cassius Marsh sacked Rams quarterback Case Kenum, but Marsh was called for a facemask.
Seattle’s offense left the Seahawks’ defense with no margin for error, and the defense couldn’t deliver that game-changing play.
