It looked like another comeback was possible for the Seahawks, but a fumble dashed those hopes. This, and other observations from a 9-3 loss to the Rams.

When quarterback Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett deep for a 53-yard gain on the first play of Seattle’s final drive, it looked like the Seahawks were going to pull another comeback out.

But on third down, deep in Rams’ territory, running back Christine Michael fumbled after catching a pass near the first down marker. The Rams recovered.

Michael threw a towel over his head on the bench, and his teammates and coaches tried to comfort him.

Michael’s mistake was the final one and the one that will last, but the loss fell on the shoulders of many. The offensive line struggled. The defense couldn’t make the game-changing play. There were penalties and miscues and miscommunications.