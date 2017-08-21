Annual event at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge coincides with solar eclipse.

SNOQUALMIE – Something new was added to the items given to golfers participating in the Rumble at the Ridge on Monday – eclipse glasses.

The 31 celebrities, each with four partners, were on the course at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge when the partial eclipse occurred in the morning.

The fundraising event kicked off Sunday night with a reception at Seahawk headquarters. The “Rumble” benefits the Benaroya Research Institute and A Better Seattle, the charity founded by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that works to reduce and prevent youth and gang violence in the Greater Seattle area.

The team led by ex-Seahawk tackle Sean Locklear won the five-man scramble with a score of 14-under-par. His partners were John Byrne, Phil MacVane, Keith Lynch and Joe Kerkhove.

One celebrity who played despite pain was Mkristo Bruce, the former Washington State defensive lineman who suffered a serious toe injury Saturday. He told his playing partners that a boat fell on the toe and showed them a photo they described as grisly. Bruce used golf clubs as canes at times on the course.

“I always thought Jack Thompson (ex-Cougar quarterback) was the nicest guy in the world but now I think it’s a dead heat with Mkristo,” said Andrew Forrester, who played with Bruce on a National Purchasing Partners team.

Ex-Seahawk Steve Largent was closest to the pin among celebrities at 11 feet, 7 inches at the par-3 13th hole. Most of the celebrities were athletes but an exception was Alan Mulally, the former Boeing vice-president who later became president and CEO at Ford Motor Co.

Notes

• Monday was a travel day for most golfers in the three-day Boeing Classic that begins Friday. Most of the field competed in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic that ended Sunday in Endicott, N.Y. Scott McCarron won the tournament for his third win of the season.

• One notable thing this year on the Champions Tour is that eight of the 17 tournaments have been won by players age 56 and older. Coming into this season, nearly 85 percent of the winners in tour history have been between ages 50-55. Defending Boeing champion Bernhard Langer, who turns 60 on Sunday, has won four times this year. Seattle native Fred Couples, 57, has won twice. The other older winners this year have been Kenny Perry, 57, and Tom Lehman, 58.

• The tournament will be televised on The Golf Channel Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

• The Boeing Classic will be the second of six consecutive tournaments for the golfers. They will play about 100 miles from Seattle Sept. 15-17 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship at Bear Mountain Resort outside Victoria, B.C.

• Family Day activities and exhibits on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will include objects from the Space Odyssey exhibit at the Pacific Science Center. Various team mascots will be in attendance. There will be a kids’ putting contest for prizes.