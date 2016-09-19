Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz followed his impressive NFL debut with another solid performance, throwing for 190 yards and a touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the host Chicago Bears 29-14 on Monday night.

CHICAGO – Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz followed his impressive NFL debut with another solid performance, throwing for 190 yards and a touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chicago Bears 29-14 on Monday night.

Wentz, a standout at North Dakota State who was the second player drafted this year, showed plenty of poise, as he did in the opener against Cleveland. He completed 21 of 34 passes without an interception despite absorbing several big hits.

Ryan Mathews ran for two scores, and the Eagles (2-0) scored two touchdowns late in the third quarter to break open a tight game.

As Philadelphia was pulling away, quarterback Jay Cutler of the Bears (0-2) walked to the locker room with a right-hand injury and did not return.

The Eagles forced three turnovers and made none.