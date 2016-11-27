Rookie Joey Hunt will start at center for the Seahawks against Tampa Bay Sunday, according to Seahawks general manager John Schneider on his pre-game radio show.

Rookie Joey Hunt will start at center for the Seahawks against Tampa Bay Sunday, general manager John Schneider said during his regular weekly pre-game show on ESPN 710 Seattle.

Hunt will get the nod with usual starter Justin Britt nursing a sore ankle.

Britt was listed as active for the game, indicating he’s well enough to play in an emergency. But Hunt got all of the snaps with the number one offense in practice this week, coach Pete Carroll said on Friday. Carroll had said it would be a gametime decision if Britt would start. He worked out on the field prior to the game with his right ankle heavily taped.

Hunt, a sixth-round pick out of TCU, has played just two snaps at center so far this season, those coming on the final drive at New Orleans when Britt had to leave with a stinger.

With Hunt starting the Seahawks will be going with three rookies on their starting line, the others being left tackle George Fant and right guard Germain Ifedi.

Carroll on Friday spoke confidently of Hunt if he was needed to play.

“Joey’s a really smart football player,” Carroll said. “That was one of the reasons we were excited to see him when we got him. He’s always on his game. He’s a natural center in that he understands the position. He’s just been a really good player with a lot of background at it. He’s never had a problem doing anything we’ve asked him to do. If Joey does end up playing this week, I feel like we don’t have to change anything or adapt anything. It’s all the same communication and we’ll get a guy playing his butt off to help his teammates.”

Britt started every game at center so far this season after being moved to that spot in the off-season after starting last year at left guard. He has started all 42 regular season games for Seattle since coming to the team in 2014 though he missed the 2014 NFC title game win against Green Bay with a knee injury.