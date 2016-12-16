Seattle went to Garry Gilliam to play right tackle in the fourth quarter Thursday against the Rams as the team remains searching for its best five upfront.

Richard Sherman’s sideline outburst, and then his postgame comments confirming he was upset about the playcalling when the Seahawks were near the goal line in the third quarter, showed that it was hardly a completely feel-good night for Seattle despite clinching another NFC West title.

Another undoubtedly less-noticed moment — Garry Gilliam going in at right tackle in the fourth quarter — proved it was also hardly a win that answered every question hovering over this team.

Gilliam, recall, was benched after the Tampa Bay game, in which he played the first series (and just three plays) and then went to the sideline, replaced by Bradley Sowell.

Sowell, finally recovered from a knee injury that had held him out of four games, then started the Carolina and Green Bay games with Gilliam inactive each time.

That caused some to wonder if Gilliam’s days with the Seahawks were numbered.

Instead, Gilliam played the fourth quarter Thursday and now the question is if the Seahawks are still trying to sort out their offensive line with just two games left in the regular season.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed after the game that the move was made solely for playing reasons and not due to an injury.

“We wanted to make sure that he got some play time,’’ Carroll said of Gilliam. “There’s competition, as I mentioned to you, that’s still on. I’m anxious to see the film to compare the two and next week we’ll figure out what we do next. I can’t tell you right now.“

That obviously holds the door open that Gilliam could return to the starting spot he had held for 27 games — all of 2015 and the first 11 games of this season — before being benched and being inactive the past two weeks.

And it shows that the Seahawks are still trying to solidify their right tackle spot as the postseason approaches.

The move to put in Gilliam for Sowell came during what was an uneven performance by the Seattle offense.

While Russell Wilson bounced back nicely (other than a late interception that gave him a career-high 11 for the season) the running game was a somewhat surprising slog throughout.

There’d been a thought in the lead-up to the game that the Seahawks would commit heavily to the run in this game in part to try to negate a Rams’ pass rush that always has given Seattle trouble, but also because the running game seemed to be coming around.

One of the few positives of the 38-10 loss at Green Bay had been the running of Thomas Rawls, who had 67 yards on 12 carries in what was his second straight solid performance in what had been his fourth game back after a hairline fracture injury.

But while Rawls got a season-high 21 carries and Seattle ran it 30 times — tying the most since the San Francisco game in Week 3 — the running game took a step backward.

Rawls managed just 34 yards, averaging 1.6 per carry, while the Seahawks had just 72 overall on 30 attempts, a season-low 2.4 yards per attempt. And that includes the 26 yards from Jon Ryan on a fake punt.

Take that out and Seattle had 46 yards on 29 carries.

True, a couple of big losses helped somewhat deflate the numbers — Rawls had losses totaling minus-13 yards on his last four carries of the game, for instance, meaning that he had 45 yards on his first 17 attempts.

Still, that’s hardly superlative, and Seahawks never established the run against the Rams the way they wanted to, and only once did it sort of look like it might be about to happen — at the beginning of the second half.

Seattle had just 15 yards rushing on 11 carries in the first half, nine coming on one run by Russell Wilson, who still seems to be a little reluctant to really let it rip running the way he has in past seasons.

The Seahawks then seemed determined to establish the run to start the third quarter, running the ball on six straight plays — five of which runs by Rawls and one a scramble by Wilson. Rawls gained 21 yards on those five carries, including a long of 12, that got Seattle into Rams’ territory.

But after gaining just one yard on fist down at the 48, the Seahawks went to the pass, getting seven on a pass to Doug Baldwin and then a incompletion on a pass batted down by Alec Ogeltree.

On the next series, Seattle drove to the 2 thanks to three straight Wilson passes that picked up 57 yards, setting up the sequence of plays that led to Sherman’s outburst — an incomplete pass to Jermaine Kearse in the end zone, the almost-interception on the pass to Jimmy Graham, a no-gain run by Marcel Reece and then the 1-yard TD pass to Baldwin.

That Seattle threw on first and goal at the 1 was what appeared to set off Sherman.

But that Seattle to that point had largely been more successful throwing it undoubtedly played into the decisions. And that Seattle had such trouble running also likely led to giving Gilliam another shot at right tackle.

After the game Carroll said he couldn’t yet judge the play of the offensive line while acknowledging that the running game wasn’t what he’d hoped it would be against a Rams’ team that despite its pedigree came into the game ranked 20th in the NFL against the run and allowing 4.2 yards per carry, 17th in the league.

“I have to look at the film,’’ Carroll said. “It was hard, it was hard. We know that these guys are really good, and we give them great credit and we have a lot of respect for these guys, for obvious reasons. We did not run the ball like I hoped to, but we ran it as much as we wanted to. We wanted to run it 30 times tonight and we hit it right on the mark. We’ll take a look.”

Seattle, meanwhile, remains looking for a running game 14 games into the season.