Seattle’s secondary is thin enough that removing a player of the Pro Bowler’s caliber would leave too big of a hole.

Let’s just put it out there, because you know the thought has crossed people’s minds.

As Richard Sherman gets set to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, an honor he has been chosen for in each of the past four seasons, some folks have wondered: Could this be the last time he represents the Seahawks in a football game?

It’s not a ridiculous question. Well, not a completely ridiculous one, at least. One of the NFL’s more controversial figures had what appeared to be his most contentious season to date, as teammates were screamed at, coaches were questioned and apologies were absent.

Gifted as Sherman is, talent isn’t always enough to solidify one’s place on an NFL roster. Players that Bill Belichick has sent packing can tell you that much.

But regardless of any frustration No. 25 might have caused this year, trading him wouldn’t be smart. So any thoughts of dealing the shutdown corner should probably be shut down.

Before I continue, some of you might be thinking: How is this even a topic? Why would the Seahawks’ front office even CONSIDER parting ways with one of the best cornerbacks of his generation?

Legitimate question, but some of Sherman’s antics this year were unprecedented in the NFL.

Never before has a defensive player publicly criticized his coach’s play-calling, as Richard did during a win over the Rams in December. And there certainly hasn’t been a player who doubled down on such criticism like Sherman did, repeatedly justifying his actions when it was clear Pete Carroll expected contrition.

Forget about Sherman’s interactions with the media. That combativeness might not be serving his public image well, but it’s irrelevant to his team’s success. When a player openly defies an organization’s chain of command — that’s a problem.

Outside eyes can only glean so much, of course. Perhaps the Seahawks handled the matter in a way the team is satisfied with internally. But if the response was simply, “Oh, well, that’s just Richard being Richard,” it can set a dangerous precedent for other players who grow irritated with their bosses.

The other question you have to ask is: Would Sherman be happy in Seattle next year? Because if the answer is “no,” that’s another reason for the front office to consider what kind of value it could get for him.

I’m not saying Sherman would ever quit on his teammates. I think he is an extremely prideful man hellbent on proving himself as one of the best to ever play the game.

Still, if you’re in a place where you don’t want to be, it’s bound have a detrimental effect. Do you think it’s a coincidence that the Seahawks’ worst defensive quarter of the season (third quarter of the Falcons game at the Clink) came on the heels of a Sherman outburst? I don’t.

But I also don’t think the Seahawks can afford to lose Sherman. Not with the way this team is constructed.

Seattle’s lack of depth in the secondary was grossly apparent this season. You’d see quarterbacks pick on Jeremy Lane. You’d see receivers juke Steven Terrell. And with DeShawn Shead tearing his ACL in the playoff loss to Atlanta, it’s unclear how productive he will be next year.

This would be a different conversation if we were talking about a four-time Pro Bowler on the defensive line, where the Seahawks are stacked. When Michael Bennett missed five games with a knee injury, Seattle was still able to get an adequate pass rush with Cliff Avril and Frank Clark, among others. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have that luxury on the back end anymore.

Don’t forget — this is a defense built around the secondary. When that unit regressed to mediocre after Earl Thomas’ broken leg, the Seahawks were never the same. And if they part ways with a vital cog like Richard Sherman, their Super Bowl window might slam shut.

Look, I was a vocal critic of Sherman in that final stretch of season. But I don’t think he’s reached that Terrell Owens/Percy Harvin level in which his demeanor outweighs his talent.

Might he be a problem next season? Sure. He seemed to be a bit less predictable with each passing week.

But Sherman not being on the roster would be a problem with no solution.