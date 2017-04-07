The news on Seattle fielding trade offers for Richard Sherman continued this week, so we've updated our Q-and-A on the topic.

A week ago, I posted a question-and-answer piece on issues surrounding the rumors that the Seahawks could be fielding calls about trading cornerback Richard Sherman.

While there has been no trade, there have been a few more developments.

So here are some updated questions and an attempt at answer.

Q: What’s the big deal with Carroll and general manager John Schneider saying they have fielded calls for Sherman? Wouldn’t just about any player be available for the right price?

A: In general, yes. But when it comes to star players, the standards are often a little bit different and an admission that the team would at least think about a trade when it comes to a player such as Sherman raised eyebrows.

That was the original answer a week ago and it stands even more true now after Schneider repeated in a radio interview that the team has talked with other clubs about a trade for Sherman. In fact, Schneider seemed to only add fuel to the fire with his statement that “what y0u’ve seen lately in the news is real.”

There was no attempt to downplay it, no attempt to paint the reports as overblown.

The team is letting everyone know it would trade Sherman if the price was right.

One who thought Carroll’s comments about the team fielding offers was surprising was former player agent Joel Corry, who now writes about NFL financial issues for CBSSports.com.

“They didn’t just knock it down,’’ Corry said. “They didn’t even put it in the ‘for the right price, everybody is available’ mode. They didn’t even put it that way. I was surprised he (Carroll) took it there, which to me signifies he wasn’t all that crazy about some of Sherman’s comments last year.’’

Q: But could this still just remain a little message sending?

A: As I wrote last week, undoubtedly that’s part of it.

Sherman’s 2016 season was the rockiest and strangest of his career, featuring two well-publicized sideline blowups aimed at coaches, a post-game questioning of a play call by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and what seemed to be Sherman and Carroll not being on the same page about how Sherman would publicly handle his criticism of Bevell — after Carroll hinted Sherman would apologize, Sherman instead held his ground during a press conference that appeared to catch the team by surprise. Sherman also then began not talking to many members of the local media.

Carroll largely covered for Sherman at every turn last season, including stating two days after the playoff loss to Atlanta that Sherman was playing with a knee injury that had not been revealed and that led to frustration that led to some of the other incidents.

As much as anything, Carroll’s statements at the league meeting were about letting Sherman know that a repeat performance of 2016 won’t be tolerated in 2017 — a re-setting of expectations heading into a new season.

That Schneider seemed to up the ante on his comments about Sherman this week makes it even more clear that the team is letting Sherman know that if he remains with the Seahawks, things will have to be different in 2017. That he won’t be defended by the organization the way he was last season, and that the team may also be willing to take moves to assert more control over his behavior — this time, maybe Sherman would get the suspension many thought he was due after the blowup aimed at Bevell.

Q: Has Sherman had any response?

A: Last week, Sherman said he laughs off trade rumors during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

According to Gee Scott of ESPN 710 Seattle, Sherman offered a further response last Thursday to the trade talk, stating: “I wouldn’t want to leave this city and my guys, but understand it’s a business and organizational philosophies change.”

Sherman this week then told the MMQB that there is no bad blood between he and the organization.

“Very little chance it happens, but both sides are listening,” Sherman said via text, according to MMQB’s Albert Breer. “I honestly don’t have much more to say about it than what I’ve already said. We have a great relationship. … There is a lot of love and respect. There is no bad blood.”

Sherman also seemed to shrug off that the team was giving him a message saying “I’m not in the least bit concerned about that.”

Q: What kind of offers might the team be seeking for Sherman?

A: Corry and Jason Fitzgerald of OvertheCap.com each said they would assume Seattle’s asking price would begin with basically with what the New York Jets got for trading cornerback Darrelle Revis to Tampa Bay in 2013 — a first-round pick, which was the 13th overall, and a fourth-rounder. Revis at the time was dealing with a knee injury and also worked out a contract paying him $16 million for that season, roughly $2 million more a year than Sherman makes now.

Revis was 28 at the time — Sherman turned 29 on Thursday. Sherman has two years left on his contract, with salary cap hits of $13.6 million and $13.2 million, respectively.

“I still think he has the value of a 1st round pick especially in what some consider a weak draft,’’ Fitzgerald said. “He’s just a year older than Revis was when the Jets were able to get a first-round pick for him from the Bucs in a similar looked upon draft so I think that is a reasonable comparison. He has the same kind of name value and upside. It’s just finding a team that is relatively desperate for a corner like the Saints or Cowboys that is willing to give a 1st round pick.’’

Said Corry: “If I’m the Seahawks, the first thing I’m thinking of is an injured Darrelle Revis went for a first and a fourth and Tampa had to give him a new contract. So if you can’t get in that ballpark, then don’t bother.’’

There was also a report Thursday from the Miami Herald that the Seahawks would want “a very good player plus a high draft pick” for Sherman.

Asking for a veteran player as part of the mix might make a trade more amenable in allowing another team to also shave off some salary cap in the process and also give Seattle some immediate help somewhere.

Sherman has salary cap hits of $13.6 million and $13.2 million in 2017 and 2018 which a new team would have to be able to absorb.

All of that means any suitors for Sherman are going to be teams that have immediate needs at cornerback and are in something of win-now mode. As has been rumored for a while, the Patriots could be a fit if they lose cornerback Malcolm Butler, a restricted free agent.

Q: If a trade were to occur, what would be the timing?

A: The NFL Draft is April 27-29. So anything would logically happen by then. The Seahawks are in win-now mode and wouldn’t seem likely to want to trade Sherman now for draft capital in future years.

Also, with Sherman having just two years remaining on his contract, he’d be hard to deal in 2018 when he would be going into his final season with teams knowing he would soon likely be available as a free agent and that if they did trade for him they would likely have to immediately sign him to an extension.

Q: Doesn’t it make little football sense to think about trading Sherman?

A: Yep. Sherman is as valuable to the Seahawks as any player on the team aside from quarterback Russell Wilson. His value may be even greater right now with last year’s other starting cornerback, DeShawn Shead, unlikely to be ready for the season while rehabbing a knee injury and last year’s nickel cornerback, Jeremy Lane, having struggled at times last season. At the moment, Lane would likely be the other starting cornerback in place of Shead with the likes of Neiko Thorpe, DeAndre Elliott, Perrish Cox and Pierre Desir also factoring in.

It’s regarded as an exceptionally good year for cornerbacks in the draft.

But depending on a rookie always carries risks, and especially if the expectation would be to help replace a player who has been one of the best at his position for the last five years.

Q: So will a trade happen?

A: Everybody involved continues to say “probably not.” Private indications have been that the odds may be lower than that given what Seattle would want for Sherma.

Still, that the talk persists — including rumblings that the Seahawks are continuing to call teams to gauge their interest — means anything can happen.

As noted above, if a trade is to happen for this year, it will almost certainly occur by the opening of the draft April 27. And the draft itself often is an impetus for teams to reconsider deals or simply become more willing to make some.

That a trade has even been considered, though, means this is a story not likely to go away anytime soon. Sherman now knows the team is not just considering trading him but talking about it openly. The team, conversely, has sent a strong message to Sherman that it expects him to heed. It has combined to create one of the more intriguing dynamics of this, or any, Seahawks season.