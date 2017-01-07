Richard Sherman did talk to media after Saturday's wild-card over the Lions. He had some thoughts on the punt returning of Devin Hester.

Richard Sherman did indeed talk to the media afterward — local, national and everyone in between.

That was newsworthy because Sherman had declined to talk to reporters in the locker room on Thursday when he said he planned only to speak to Ed Werder of ESPN and via social media.

Sherman addressed media at the podium afterward, and made a reference to his statement by asking Werder if he had any questions after Sherman had made an opening statement.

Sherman then took a few more questions, one of which was if he’d decided to go back to talking to the media as he had for most of the season.

“We’ll make that decision (later),’’ he said.

Later, Sherman was asked what he thought of the punt returning of newly-signed Devin Hester who took over for Sherman, who had handled the duties last week at San Francisco in what was the first game Seattle played without Tyler Lockett.

Hester fair caught three of five punts and returned just one for five yards.

“See, everybody was on me about the punt returns,’’ he said. “He comes in there, the legend comes in there and fair catches and nobody says anything. I’m starting to think it was a little biased there. I tried my best to get my spot back. They didn’t give it to me.’’