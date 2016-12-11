It was fair to wonder how the Seahawks would respond to the worst loss of the Russell Wilson era and one of their worst performances, all around, in years. What kind of public face would they put on when reporters and cameras entered the locker room?

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright slumped at his locker, staring blankly ahead, still in pads. Cornerback Richard Sherman spent a few minutes recounting the game with cornerback DeShawn Shead and safety Steven Terrell. Other players looked at their phones, packed their bags and headed for the bus.

Even with the quiet of some, there was a business-as-usual element to the Seahawks’ locker room, which is interesting because Sunday’s 38-10 beatdown by the Packers was anything but usual. Not for a Seahawks team that hadn’t lost by more than 10 points since October 2011 — Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Jermaine Kearse, Justin Britt all had never lost a game this badly before.

“It was pretty positive in here,” Wright said. “Guys weren’t too angry in here, too upset. We know what it takes.”

Said Wagner: “I’m not used to this feeling, and it’s not a feeling I want to get used to.”

“It’s a humbling moment,” defensive end Cliff Avril said.

Said receiver Doug Baldwin: “We have no time feel sorry for ourselves.”

As the core of the Seahawks has matured, their response to losses has grown calmer. Instead of reacting to a loss in its immediacy, they’ve developed an appreciation for the steady hand a season requires.

“Sometimes you need stuff like this,” Sherman said. He elaborated. “Everybody needs to get a wake-up call. It’s cool. They played a good game, and you have to give them credit. But we appreciate the wake up.”

Sherman, in particular, has embraced the long view. Last year, as the Seahawks started to surge again, Sherman explained that calmness in the face of losses: “When you’ve been to the top and you’ve been to the bottom,” he said, “you understand that neither one of them is fatal. Neither one of them is the final decision.”

Sherman stuck to that approach Sunday, pointing to the quick turnaround when the Seahawks play the Rams on Thursday night and mentioning that the Seahawks had a dud against the Cardinals the year they won the Super Bowl, too. But it’s also true that the Seahawks haven’t been on the receiving end of such a thorough loss as they experienced against the Packers, a loss in which the offense turned it over six times, the defense allowed 38 points for just the second time since 2011 and the Packers gave their quarterback the night off early in the fourth quarter.

This game feels like a defining moment, for better or worse: a humbling catalyst forward or the loss that highlighted the flaws of this group. It’s hard to know what to make of the Seahawks at this point — a 14-5 loss against Tampa Bay two weeks ago followed by a 40-7 thrashing of Carolina last week followed by their own thrashing against Green Bay. But the tone the Seahawks’ veterans wanted to establish in the fact of that trashing was clear.

“We just took an ‘L’ on the chin,” Avril said. “There’s no other way to put it. We just got our behinds kicked, all around. Gave up points, turnovers, didn’t play well, special teams — just all around we got our butts kicked.” He held up a finger. “But, the good thing is we know how good we can be. We just have to be more consistent.”

Avril was asked if this loss caused any reason for alarm, given how late it happened.

“Heck no because I know our potential,” he said. “We definitely can’t start panicking, that’s for sure. We still have a lot of football ahead of us. These next three games, we have to go out there and dominate these and then everybody will chill out.”