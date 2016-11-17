In his latest column for The Players' Tribune, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman says Donald Trump is the exact opposite of what he thinks should be an example for children of how to treat others.

A week ago, Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman said he was disappointed in the results of the presidential election, saying it allowed people “to show their true colors.

Thursday, Sherman elaborated on his feelings about the election, and specifically how he thinks it will impact children, in his weekly column for The Players’ Tribune.

“It’s unfortunate that we live in a time when our president-elect is the opposite of an example for our children,” Sherman wrote. “He will be one of those external factors that parents will have to combat — an example of somebody we don’t want our kids to talk like or emulate.

“The way that our president-elect spoke about Muslim and Hispanic people, especially in terms of immigration, was appalling. And at some point, I’ll have to explain to my son and daughter that that’s not how you talk about people — that everybody is equal and everybody has a place in our society, regardless of their religion, race, ethnicity or sexuality. No matter what, you treat people with respect.”

Sherman says his message to his kids will be to think for themselves and not just follow any leader.

“And if my kids say to me, “But daddy, he’s the President!” I’ll simply tell them that you have to blaze your own path and do what you believe is right, even in the face of others who are doing wrong. I’ll also tell them that, as you grow older and develop your own values and set of beliefs, you are going to have choices to make. You shouldn’t just blindly follow any one individual. You should look at the world and take different things from different people to formulate your own opinions. You have to educate yourself in your own way and control your own destiny, especially as it pertains to the kind of person you want to be.”

While expressing dismay at some current happenings, Sherman ends his column on a hopeful note.

“As athletes, our play on the field will be remembered in many respects. But the impact we have on future generations will be felt long after everything we’ve done on the field has been forgotten. I consider this in how I raise my own kids and in how I work with other children in our community. And if we want to get to where we know we should be as a society, I challenge everybody else to do the same.

“The reality is, whether you support the president-elect or not, we all need to do better, myself included. And if we do that, the future will be pretty bright.”