Richard Sherman blows up at teammates and coaches after the Falcons' Julio Jones scores on a long touchdown pass play to draw Atlanta closer early in the third quarter.

After a dominant first half by the Seahawks’ defense, the Falcons went down the field and scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones to draw within 17-10 early in the third quarter Sunday.

Richard Sherman was not happy, and let his team know about it.

The play appeared to unfold thanks to some kind of defensive breakdown or miscommunication. Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard immediately blew up at Sherman, though it remains unclear exactly why.

Perhaps Richard thought Sherman was at fault for the breakdown and Sherman did not agree. The Seahawks defensive back remained agitated for several minutes after.

We’ll attempt to find out more after the game.

Richard Sherman fired up on the Seahawks sideline following Julio Jones' TD. #ATLvsSEA https://t.co/Ccp4GHbREs — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2016

Sherman appears to be yelling at Kris Richard on sidelines. Obviously tension over the coverage on that last play. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 16, 2016

Seahawks DC Kris Sherman is pissed on the sideline. Definitely a breakdown on that TD pass. Sherman had hands on hips. — Jayson Jenks (@JaysonJenks) October 16, 2016

Sherman still on fire on the sidelines. Being held back by teammates. Carroll intervening. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 16, 2016

Sherman just slammed his helmet and is going after Richard. Wow. — Jayson Jenks (@JaysonJenks) October 16, 2016

Man, Sherman still upset. Entire defense huddling on sidelines now. Carroll appears to be talking to all of them. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 16, 2016

Sherman just slammed his helmet walking off the field and started screaming at Richard. Had to be held back by his teammates. — Jayson Jenks (@JaysonJenks) October 16, 2016

Now Richard and Sherman are walking together and talking. Both were pissed after that play. — Jayson Jenks (@JaysonJenks) October 16, 2016