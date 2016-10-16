Richard Sherman blows up at teammates and coaches after the Falcons' Julio Jones scores on a long touchdown pass play to draw Atlanta closer early in the third quarter.
After a dominant first half by the Seahawks’ defense, the Falcons went down the field and scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones to draw within 17-10 early in the third quarter Sunday.
Richard Sherman was not happy, and let his team know about it.
The play appeared to unfold thanks to some kind of defensive breakdown or miscommunication. Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard immediately blew up at Sherman, though it remains unclear exactly why.
Perhaps Richard thought Sherman was at fault for the breakdown and Sherman did not agree. The Seahawks defensive back remained agitated for several minutes after.
We’ll attempt to find out more after the game.
Juliooooooooooooo!— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2016
WIDE open?!?
Oh dear.
You know how this ends. #ATLvsSEA #RiseUp https://t.co/Wliq6Oarhx
Richard Sherman fired up on the Seahawks sideline following Julio Jones' TD. #ATLvsSEA https://t.co/Ccp4GHbREs— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2016
