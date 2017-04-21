Indications are that Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor will show up for the team's voluntary offseason program next week after being absent for the opening week.

Gee Scott of 710 ESPN Seattle first reported that the three would attend and there were further indications Friday that each is likely to be in attendance for the second week of the team’s nine-week offseason training program. Since the program is voluntary players are not fined for not showing up.

Defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett were also not in attendance, instead taking part in a trip of Haiti led by Avril to build schools.

While veteran players often come and go throughout the program, Sherman’s absence this week gained attention since the team has acknowledged that it has fielded calls from teams interested in trading for him. There was some thought Sherman was making a statement of sorts by not showing up — he has been a regular participant in the offseason program throughout his Seahawks career.

ESPN reported earlier in the week that Sherman was not expected to show up until mid-May when offseason training program shifts to the Organized Team Activities portion, the only part of the voluntary portion in which the entire team is on the field at once.

Sherman, though, has reportedly been in town this week with some thought all along that he could show up earlier.

The absences of Thomas and Chancellor were not thought related to Sherman’s, with each instead having other commitments.

The first two weeks of the program are devoted to conditioning and physical rehabilitation with the program shifting in the third week to drills in which the offense can work as one unit and the defense as another, but not together.

While coaches ideally hope everyone attends, it is generally considered more of a priority for younger players — each of the players not present this week has been with the team at least four seasons, so learning the playbook is not as big of an issue.

That Sherman had been thought possibly not showing up until after the draft led to a perception that he did not want to attend until it was essentially clear if he would be with the team in 2017 — it’s thought if a trade were to happen it would occur by the time of next weekend’s draft.

Seahawks execs have now said on multiple occasions that they are continuing to take calls regarding Sherman.

But general manager John Schneider said Thursday night during an appearance on ESPN 710 Seattle that he did not expect that Sherman will be traded.

“Right now, I don’t think the odds are very good (of a trade),’’ Schneider said. “But if someone comes cruising along and something happens and we do something, it happens.’’