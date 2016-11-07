The first half of Seattle’s Monday night game against Buffalo ended about as chaotically and bizarrely as possible — and ultimately with the Seahawks winning what might have been a little bit of gamesmanship.

With three seconds left, Buffalo’s Dan Carpenter lined up for a 53-yard field goal. But Richard Sherman leaped way early offsides coming off the left edge and blasted into Carpenter, who went down in a heap holding his leg.

A flag was thrown on Sherman, but when trainers attended to Carpenter, it meant that he had to leave the game for a play since the Bills had no more timeouts.

Dean Blandino, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, later said on Twitter the officials should have also called a personal foul on Sherman, which would have allowed Carpenter to stay in the game and moved the Bills 15 yards closer.

As referee Walt Anderson made the announcement, players on both sides started to leave the field, apparently thinking the half was over.

Anderson, seeing this, announced “the half is not over” as the field filled with players and coaches from both sides.

After a minute or so, order was restored, during which time the Bills came up with a new plan of their own — spike the ball quickly and try the field goal again.

That worked, as the spike left the Bills with one second left and Carpenter to try about a 48-yard field goal.

But despite having all that time to think about it, the Bills couldn’t get the field goal off in time, called for a delay on a kick that went through the uprights. (Though the TV broadcast seemed to show the officials calling the penalty with time still left on the play clock.)

Moved back, Carpenter tried again, this time from 54, though this time with the kick creeping a little right and no good, allowing the Seahawks to end the half with a 28-17 lead.

Seahawks’ defense struggles

The first half of Monday night’s game against Buffalo featured the continuation of a recent problem for the Seattle defense — getting off the field on the third down.

The Bills converted their first six third downs in scoring either touchdowns or field goals on their first three possessions against the Seahawks, which meant that Seattle had allowed scores on nine straight possessions dating to the second quarter of last week’s 25-20 loss against the Saints.

The Seattle defense stiffened the rest of the second quarter as the Seahawks rallied to take the lead.

But early on the Seattle defense looked like it was indeed missing two of its most-accomplished players — strong safety Kam Chancellor and defensive tackle Michael Bennett, each inactive due to injuries.

The Bills converted five third downs on their second drive, a 17-play, 75-yard march which took exactly 10 minutes off the clock — in plays and time that was the longest drive of the year against Seattle.

Two of the third downs were third-and-ones, but two others were third-and-fives and another a third-and-10.

At that point, the Seahawks had allowed 24 of 41 third downs to be converted dating to the Arizona game on Oct. 23.

Seattle gave up 10 of 21 third downs against Arizona and then 9 of 15 against the Saints.

Moore trying to make most of shot

To help replace the production of Bennett, the Seahawks last week signed defensive end Damontre Moore. Moore got in the game early and often on defense and special teams, hoping to begin showing that he is worthy of a chance at a career revival.

Moore was waived by the Raiders in August, the third time in less than a year he had been let to by a team.

The Seahawks brought him in for a workout shortly after, but as coach Pete Carroll said last week, the team didn’t have a specific need for him on the roster at the time.

Moore said he returned to his native Dallas to live with his mother and sister, and also continue to train while waiting for another opportunity.

Along the way, he said he also did some deep soul-searching, having gone from a third-round pick to suddenly having no guarantees he would ever play again in less than a year.

“You never know when you are going to get a second chance or a last chance,’’ Moore said. “But the thing I told myself was I was going to be ready physically and mentally because this is going to be my last chance because I’m going to make this my last chance because the next opportunity, I’m going to take advantage of it.’’