The answers finally came as to who would return punts and kickoffs for the Seahawks with Tyler Lockett now out for the season — Richard Sherman and, usually, J.D. McKissic.

Sherman, the team’s standout cornerback, handled all of the punt returns, fair catching four while bringing back one for six yards.

McKissic was back for most of the kickoff returns, with one official return for 22 yards. Paul Richardson, who handled the duties last week, also had one return for 10 yards.

Sherman said being conservative with the returns was part of the game plan.

“Uneventful,” Sherman said of his day. “I just did what I was told to do.’’

Sherman has been listed as a backup returner for much of the last three years and regularly practices returns in practice and before games. But he had just three official returns before Sunday.

“I’m just the emergency (returner) and apparently it’s an emergency,’’ Sherman shrugged.

Said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: “I thought Richard did a great job. You know he’s been practicing for years for this moment when we’d have to call on him … Sherman was great throughout the game to get that done.’’

Carroll, though, didn’t commit to Sherman returning punts next week saying “we’ll figure it out what we are going to do.”

Sherman said he’ll do as told.

“It’s up to them,” he said.

The game was the first for McKissic since being claimed off of waivers from Atlanta (in fact, it was his regular season action of any kind).

McKissic was a returner at Arkansas State and also returned kicks for the Falcons in the pre-season.

“J.D. can really return punts as well,” Carroll said, saying the decision to go with Sherman this week was in part because “we wanted to just make sure that we really knew what we had.”