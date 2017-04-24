Seahawks' veterans Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor were back at the team's facility taking part in the offseason program after sitting out last week.

Seahawks’ veterans Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor were back at the team’s facility taking part in the offseason program after sitting out last week, Seattle general manager John Schneider said during a press conference Monday to preview the NFL Draft.

Sherman’s absence was particularly noteworthy since he has been the subject of trade talks for more than a month now. The team is in the second week of what is a voluntary program, with the first two weeks centered on conditioning and rehab — players are not fined for not attending but most typically do and Sherman has in the past.

Schneider, though, also reiterated that the team will continue to listen to offers for Sherman while implying that the team doesn’t expect anything to happen. Or, pretty much what he has been saying for a while now — it’s certainly eye-catching that the team refuses to say the door is completely closed on a possible trade of Sherman.

But with the NFL Draft Thursday-Saturday quickly approaching, the reality also is that the prospect of a Sherman trade grows dimmer by the moment — if a trade were to happen, however unlikely the possibility may be, it would almost certainly occur by the draft.

“Right now we have kind of moved past it,” Schneider said. “And if somebody calls and goes crazy with something then we’ll discuss it again. But at this point, I don’t mean go crazy but give you like compensation where it’s something that you really, truly have to think about it and consider it we would have to consider it. And we would consider it because of, it’s like I said, it’s been a mutual thing, it’s okay. And we feel like it would be, it would clear cap room, we would be able to get younger. But that’s the only reason we would do it. I mean the guy is one of the top cornerbacks in the league. You don’t just give him away, you know?’’

In a text to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback, Sherman appeared to downplay his return to the offseason program and the lingering trade talk.

“Just doing what I’ve always done,” Sherman said, via Breer. “Not worried either way.”

The press conference gave the opportunity for some of Schneider’s most expansive comments on the Sherman trade rumors.

Here’s more of what he said:

On having said that Sherman may have needed a new spark: “A spark. So first and foremost it’s most important for you guys to know that we really pride ourselves on having an open dialogue with our players and there’s just a everybody just needs, I said a spark, maybe that’s not the right word. But like a little reset. We all do. I know after the draft I’m going to have a little reset. Kind of look back and evaluate the whole season and how we prepared for the free agency and the draft and all that kind of stuff and with him it was very much the same thing. After the season he was like, hey I want to get back to being where he feels like he could be and not just him, he’s talking about the whole team.’’

On why the team has been so open in talking about potentially trading Sherman: “I don’t like necessarily lying to people. I try to teach my boys not to lie about things. So I don’t really think we didn’t think there was anything to hide. People say ‘well why do you have your business out in the open or whatever.’ It was basically already out there, people had been talking about it, there had been rumors out there, we have had conversations with teams. But it’s just he’s at a good place. He’s here today working, with Earl’s here Kam’s here. So we are all just at a very good place and it’s one of those things that if it works out, it works out, if it doesn’t work out it doesn’t work out and everybody is okay with it right now. He met with Pete last week, they had another great conversation, so it’s just been about like he may see it as a fresh start for him. And we may see it as a way to clear so cap room and get younger. But neither side is super urgent about it if that makes sense.’’

On how the idea originated to trade Sherman: “We just always have a ton of open communication with our players.’’

On what needs to happen to if Sherman does come back in 2017: “It’s just been time. The season ended and kind of getting through, those guys they have been, the season ended for them a long time ago, for me it seems like the season ended just two weeks ago. Just time. Time heals all wounds or whatever.’’

On when they’d like to have the Sherman situation settled: “Well yeah I think it’s pretty much on us right now.’’

On if it would be weird having Sherman come back after the team has publicly talked about trading him: “No, because of that open communication that we have. I can’t be any more honest with you than that. We could talk about anything. I shouldn’t say that. We don’t talk about everything. Let’s not get too personal. But I was asked a direct question. I had seen it on the ticker myself, so I didn’t think it was a big deal to talk about it because of the relationship that we have.”

