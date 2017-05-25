Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman announced Thursday he will not host his annual celebrity softball game this summer.

What had quickly become been one of the highlight events of the past four summers in Seattle — Richard Sherman’s celebrity softball game — won’t take place this year, Sherman announced on Thursday via Twitter.

The announcement comes after an off-season in which Sherman has been the subject of well-publicized trade rumors.

Sherman, though, wrote in his note that “we hope to bring back the softball game bigger and better next year!” and stated that the reason for not holding the game this summer is to utilize “this time to execute some amazing initiatives.”

Those include partnering with FINAO to develop a college visit program allowing students a chance to “develop relationships with various universities.”

Sherman also said his Blanket Coverage foundation will hold its “largest backpack giveaway ever” and that the foundation will still host its “Gala Event” fundraiser on July 15 at the Seattle Marriott.

Sherman first hosted a celebrity softball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma in 2013. Looking for a larger venue it was moved to Safeco Field in 2014 and held there again in 2015 and 2016 with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and Macklemore joining a host of Sherman’s Seahawks teammates as well as other NFL players such as Larry Fitzgerald participating.