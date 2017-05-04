With the draft now in the rearview mirror, taking a guess at what the Seahawks' offensive depth chart looks like.
Here’s a guess below — we’ll also post a look at the defense soon.
One caveat — I have included only the two undrafted free agent signings that the team has confirmed (QB Skyler Howard and OL Jordan Roos).
QUARTERBACK
Russell Wilson
Trevone Boykin
Skyler Howard/Jake Heaps
Comment: The big question here will be if anyone can make a legit run at Boykin’s backup spot. Figure the Seahawks to keep scouring the UDFA and waiver wires for QBs, as well.
TAILBACK
Eddie Lacy/Thomas Rawls
C.J. Prosise
Alex Collins
Troymaine Pope
J.D. McKissic
Terrence Magee
Tre Madden
George Farmer
Chris Carson
Comment: Seattle has a lot of tailbacks even despite waiving Kelvin Taylor on Thursday. Seattle would likely keep no more than five — though four might be more realistic — on the initial 53-man roster. Lacy, Rawls and Prosise appear locks but everything after that looks up for grabs.
FULLBACK
Malcolm Johnson
Brandon Cottom
Comment: Seattle would likely keep one fullback. Algernon Brown has also been reported as a UDFA signing. Johnson was on the practice squad most of last season after being waived by Cleveland. Cottom was re-signed this week and is expected to again to be a fullback, though he also has played tight end for the Seahawks.
TIGHT END
Jimmy Graham
Luke Willson
Nick Vannett
Marcus Lucas
Chris Briggs
Comment: The Seahawks kept four TEs all of last season but just three would appear locks as of now — Graham, Willson and Vannett — which could open the door for another receiver or tailback.
WIDE RECEIVER
Doug Baldwin/Tyler Lockett
Third receiver: Paul Richardson/Jermaine Kearse
Tanner McEvoy
Amara Darboh
Kasen Williams
Kenny Lawler
Rodney Smith
David Moore
Jamel Johnson
Cyril Grayson
Comment: Figure Baldwin and Lockett to enter the season as the two starters in the base offense — assuming Lockett is healthy – with Richardson and Kearse battling for the job as the No. 3 receiver (recall that last season ended with Baldwin and Lockett as two WRs in the base offense followed by Kearse and Richardson until Lockett was injured). Seattle ended last year with six WRs on the 53-man roster , and as of now McEvoy and Darboh would seem to be the fifth and sixth WRs. But Williams and Lawler — each heading into make-or-break seasons — will obviously factor in. And Grayson’s speed is apparently already catching the team’s eye, as evidenced by Carroll’s comments during an ESPN 710 interview Thursday morning.
CENTER
Justin Britt
Joey Hunt
Will Pericak
Ross Burbank
Comment: For now, I’m putting most of the offensive lineman at the position where it would appear they are the most likely to play the majority of the time — obviously, many will play multiple spots and could contend for time at several different positions. Britt returns as the starting center and appears the one sure thing on the line heading into the season. 2017 draft pick Pocic played center at LSU but it sounds like he’s more likely to play guard/tackle this season.
RIGHT GUARD
Mark Glowinski
Oday Aboushi
Ethan Pocic
Comment: One of the more interesting aspects of Carroll’s ESPN 710 Seattle radio appearance is that Glowinski — the starter at left guard last year — appears heaed to RG this year. Pocic figures to get a look at both guard and tackle. But maybe guard is most likely at the moment to battle with free agent signee Aboushi with last year’s starting right guard, Germain Ifedi, likely heading to right tackle.
LEFT GUARD
Rees Odhiambo/Luke Joeckel
Jordan Roos
Comment: With Carroll saying Thursday that Glowinski is going to right guard, appearing to leave left guard as a battle between Joeckel and Odhiambo, for now.
RIGHT TACKLE
Germain Ifedi
Ethan Pocic
Robert Myers
Comment: Ifedi is the front-runner at right tackle with Pocic and Robert Myers, a practice squad player the team is said to be high on, also competing there.
LEFT TACKLE
Luke Joeckel
George Fant
Rees Odhiambo
Justin Senior
Comment: One real key to all of this is obviously figuring out where Joeckel fits best. It feels like the rest of the line will come together once that is determined. Intriguingly, the Seahawks have hinted strongly they see Joeckel as potentially a better fit at guard than tackle. If so, that seems to leave left tackle wide open for Fant
