A few notes and stats from Pro Football Focus on Seattle's win over the 49ers Sunday.
Quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive linemen Justin Britt got high marks from Pro Football Focus for Sunday’s 25-23 win over the 49ers, as did safeties Kam Chancellor and Steven Terrell, among others.
You can read PFF’s writeup on the game here.
Here are a few additional notes provided by PFF:
- Wilson was most effective against the 49ers when not pressured. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 135 yards, a touchdown and a 113.8 QB Rating when not under pressure on Sunday.
- The Seahawks targeted their wide left receiver an astounding 54 percent of the time, which is 32 percent higher than the NFL average.
- For consecutive weeks, Gilliam proved to be the Seahawks best offensive lineman again. He only allowed on pressure the entire game and received a 81.2 overall grade.
- The left side of the offensive line struggled again against the 49ers. George Fant and Mark Glowinski combined to allow 80 percent of the pressures allowed. Fant’s 47.6 overall grade was the worst grade among offensive lineman.
- To protect Russell Wilson, Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell decided to use a quick dropback against the 49ers. Wilson’s 7.1 average dropback depth was the second lowest among all NFL team’s on Sunday.
- While Seattle normally blitzes around 25 percent of the time, the Seahawks blitzed a season low 13.8 percent on Sunday. However, when they only brought 4 rushers they, applied pressure 36 percent of the time.
- K.J. Wright struggled in coverage against the 49ers as he allowed 4 of 6 passes thrown his way to be caught 64 yards, 48 of which were after the catch.
- After being locking down tight ends and running backs all season, Kam Chancellor struggled in coverage. Chancellor allowed all 5 passes thrown his way to be caught for 52 yards and received a 60.9 pass coverage grade.
- Despite allowing 2 rushing touchdown, the Seahawks defense swarmed the 49ers running game. The Seahawks recorded 16 defensive stops and often hit the runner behind or near the line of scrimmage as 53 of the 49ers’ rushing yards were after contact.
- The Seahawks demonstrated their defensive line depth against the 49ers, as every player that lined up on the defensive line recorded a pressure. And every defensive lineman, other than Cliff Avril, recorded a defensive stop.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
- Amazon deploys many more orange robots at warehouses | Sunday Buzz
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seahawks to face sixth-seeded Detroit Lions in opening round of NFL playoffs. Here's why that's a good thing
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.