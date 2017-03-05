Recapping how local players performed at the NFL Combine Sunday.

Share story

Here’s a quick review of how players from in-state schools performed at the NFL Combine Sunday. Only one player from a local school took part in on-field drills —former UW defensive tackle Elijah Qualls. A day after finishing tied for second among defensive linemen in the bench press with 33 he ran a 5.13 40 — a solid time for a player who weighed in at 313 pounds. Qualls also had a 31.5-inch vertical leap, among other marks. Qualls plans to be in Seattle for UW’s Pro Day next Saturday.

Former UW defensive end/linebacker JoJo Mathis did not take part in on-field drills while still recovering from foot surgery that ended his final season with the Huskies after six games. He is likely to wait to run until he holds his own Pro Day closer to the Draft, which is April 27-29.

Three defensive backs with state ties took part in the bench press — UW’s Budda Baker had 15, tied for 23 rd . WSU’s Shalom Luani had 12 and UW’s Kevin King 11. UW’s Sidney Jones did not take part in the bench press saying he will wait to do so at Washington’s Pro Day, saying his agent told him it would be “a more comfortable situation for myself.’’ While Jones didn’t mention it, the bench press is being held in an area open to fans this season and there has been talk among players and others that the loud crowds have made it more difficult for some players to conduct the drill.

. WSU’s Shalom Luani had 12 and UW’s Kevin King 11. UW’s Sidney Jones did not take part in the bench press saying he will wait to do so at Washington’s Pro Day, saying his agent told him it would be “a more comfortable situation for myself.’’ While Jones didn’t mention it, the bench press is being held in an area open to fans this season and there has been talk among players and others that the loud crowds have made it more difficult for some players to conduct the drill. Quote to note: “Beast,’’ King, when asked what he thought of the Combine-record 40 time set by UW’s John Ross on Saturday.

What’s next: On what is the last day of the Combine, Baker, King, Luani , Jones and the rest of the defensive backs will take the field for the 40-yard dash and other drills.