Cortez Kennedy, one of three Seahawks to have his number retired and one of four to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing his entire career in Seattle, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 48.

TMZ is reporting that the Orlando (Fla.) police department confirmed his passing and that there is “nothing suspicious” about his death, although there is also no cause of death yet reported. The Seahawks have yet to confirm the news.

Kennedy played for the Seahawks from 1990-2000 after being taken as the No. 3 overall pick in the draft out of Miami.

He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and was regarded as one of the best defensive tackles in the league for his entire career.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.